Céline Dion’s Twin Sons Celebrate First Birthday Since Dad’s Death

RT @ DisneyParks: PHOTO: Celine Dion celebrates her sons’ birthdays with Mickey Mouse at Disneyland park! … pic.twitter.com/Qii2ZI2awu — Dland Now (@DlandNow) October 23, 2015

Céline Dion’s twin sons are having a memorable birthday.

The boys celebrated their sixth birthday at Disneyland. This was their first birthday since their father, René Angélil, lost his battle with cancer in January 2016.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to E! News, the family enjoyed going on the rides and seemed to especially enjoy the Dumbo ride.

“Celine and the boys are having so much fun. They are in great moods!” a witness shared. “They’ve been eating junk food non-stop like cupcakes, cookies, and candy.”

The mother had previously thanked her fans for their support and revealed she and the boys are sad, but recovering from the loss.

“It’s all about feeling very strong and positive. They sense it. They sense that mom is okay,” she said speaking of her twins and her 15-year-old son, René. “They know what’s going on. They know that dad is not coming back. They know that they have to live with him, but differently.”

It’s great to see the family out enjoying their time together!