Catherine Zeta Jones Greets Her Followers With Bikini Snapshot

Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrated the start of a new day in a bikini-clad Instagram post on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old actress appeared in a sunlit doorway wearing just a striped string bikini and a big sun hat. “Morning,” she wrote simply in the caption, along with a kissing face emoji. Zeta-Jones is a frequent user of Instagram, where she keeps fans posted on everything from her acting career to her burgeoning work as an interior designer.

The Welsh actress has shared some endearing moments with her famous family on Instagram lately. She posted a recreation of an old family photo with her two kids and her husband, Michael Douglas, earlier this week. The actress has stuck by her famous husband even in the face of accusations of sexual misconduct stemming from the Me Too movement.

Douglas was accused of sexual harassment by a former employee, who worked for him 32 years ago. The 73-year-old actor accepted that he may have spoken inappropriately in decades past, but denied any physical wrongdoing.

“She claims that, One, I used colorful language in front of her, not at her, but that I used colorful language,” Douglas told Deadline back in January. “Two, she claims that in conversations I had in front of her, on the phone, that I spoke raunchily, or dirtily with friends of mine, in private conversations. I fired her eventually, for the work she was doing, but Three, she claims that I blackballed her from the industry and stopped her form getting another job. And then, Four, she claims that I masturbated in front of her.”

“I talked to the reporter and said, ‘listen, as far as using colorful language in front her, I apologize,’” Douglas said. “‘None of it was directed at her; she didn’t say it was. It was my office and that was the tone that I set and as far as conversations with friends.’ … As to colorful language, she may have overheard private conversations, and if she was offended, she could have excused herself.”

Zeta-Jones, for her part, claimed that the couple not only stood strong in the face of the allegations, but that they personally supported the Me Too movement as well.

“My reaction was that as two people who have been in this business — him longer than me — was that we support ‘Me Too’ and the movement more than anybody, anybody — me as a woman, him as a man,” Jones said at the Television Critics Association that month.

“And there was no other way than to be preemptive in a story that had to be watched. He did a statement, he did it. I think it’s very clear the way that he stands. I cannot elaborate on something that’s so very personal to hi,” Jones added.

Jones highlighted the significance of women coming forward, saying, “We’re seeing changes that have taken many years to even be talked about. It’s an amazing time for women, and I really want women to remember how strong we are in numbers. This is going to die down. This is not going to be at the forefront of everyone’s mind forever and ever and we’re going to have to be kind to each other. We can’t ask everyone else to be kind to us unless we’re kind to each other.”

“I have a daughter and I instill [empowerment] in her every single day,” Jones said.