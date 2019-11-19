Revisiting Carrie Underwood’s Pregnancies

Carrie Underwood may be counting her blessings as the mother of two beautiful little boys, but it wasn’t always an easy journey for the Grammy Award-winning artist. The American Idol winner has been through a lot in the process of welcoming sons Isaiah, now 4, and 9-month-old Jacob, but has managed to push through with husband Mike Fisher by her side.

The “Southbound” singer has kept her fans and followers plugged into her motherhood journey the whole time, with everyone from country fans to baby lovers cheering her on the whole time.

Keep scrolling to look back on her journey from having babies on the brain to touring mother-of-two:

Baby No. 1!

When Underwood announced her first pregnancy in September 2014, she recruited pups Ace and Penny to share the big news, sharing a photo of herself with the dogs, sporting “I’m going to be a Big Brother” and “I’m going to be a Big Sister” shirts.

In honor of “Labor” Day…Ace & Penny would like to make an announcement. Their parents couldn’t be happier! pic.twitter.com/bROrzuHJ4J — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) September 1, 2014

“In honor of ‘Labor’ Day, Ace & Penny would like to make an announcement. Their parents couldn’t be happier,” she wrote.

While hosting the CMA Awards that same year, Underwood’s co-host, Brad Paisley, let the sex of her unborn baby fly after begging her on stage to tell him what she was having. After Underwood gave in, whispering the news in his ear, Paisley quipped, “Suck it, TMZ!” and promising the keep the secret.

Just minutes later, as Paisley and Underwood talked about Garth Brooks, Paisley let it slip she was having a boy, suggesting, “You could name him Garth!”

Welcome Isaiah!

Not long after, Underwood and Fisher welcomed that little boy to the world on Feb. 27, 2015. Four days after giving birth, the songstress took to social media with a glimpse at her son’s left hand, revealing all had gone well in the delivery process.

“Tiny hands and tiny feet … God has blessed us with an amazing gift! Isaiah Michael Fisher – born February 27,” Underwood wrote alongside the sweet photo.

Initially, Underwood was very protective of sharing photos of her little one, only more recently showing full photos of her 4-year-old son.

Life on the road

It wasn’t long before Underwood was back at work and back on the road for her Storyteller Tour, but the new mama made sure her tour was set up for her to bring baby Isaiah with her.

“It’s definitely a balancing act. I have help, because someone has to watch Isaiah when I’m on stage, but we live a lot more on the bus now instead of going in and out of hotels,” she told PEOPLE in September 2016.

“My bus is outfitted for him — he has a crib in the back, and everything is safe there,” Underwood she continued of her then-18-month-old son. “That’s a whole other thing — when you’re in a hotel, they probably wonder why I put the big plant in the closet. It’s because he’ll grab it.”

And while dad Fisher was busy playing for the Nashville Predators, Underwood made sure to include him in his son’s early days.

“We FaceTime almost every day so [Mike] can have a little interaction with Isaiah,” she explained. “He comes out sometimes. I look for times when his schedule has him playing at home, and we might send Isaiah home to be with him so he can have some time with him.”

“That has to be hard, for him to be away from Isaiah. I have never been on that side of it,” the singer added. “They need their time together because Isaiah loves his daddy!”

Devastating miscarriages

In the years that followed, Underwood and Fisher were dealt a series of tough blows as the singer suffered three miscarriages in two years, she revealed in a CBS Sunday Morning interview in September 2018.

“I’d kind of planned that 2017 was, you know, going to be the year that I work on new music, and I have a baby,” Underwood revealed. “We got pregnant early 2017, and didn’t work out.”

Leaning on her faith, Underwood recalled, “In the beginning, it was like, ‘OK, God, we know this is, just wasn’t your timing. And that is all right. We will bounce back and figure our way through it.’ “

That optimism got harder to maintain, however after she suffered a second miscarriage in 2017, and a third in 2018.

“At that point, it was just kind of like, ‘OK, like, what’s the deal? What is all of this?’” Underwood said, admitting she felt “afraid to be angry” due to how blessed her family had been with Isaiah.

“My son, Isaiah, is the sweetest thing. And he’s the best thing in the world,” she said. “And I’m like, ‘If we can never have any other kids, that’s OK, because he’s amazing.’ And I have this amazing life.”

Baby No. 2!

The couple’s difficult pregnancy journey wouldn’t last forever. In August 2018, she shared the happy news that she and Fisher were expecting a second child.

Ooh baby do we have a bundle of info to share with you! Click here for info on The Cry Pretty Tour 360! #CryPrettyTourBundle #CryPrettyTour360 #CryPrettyAlbum @CALIAbyCarrie https://t.co/9K79jKnwai pic.twitter.com/kcL76v6XuK — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) August 8, 2018

“You might be wondering or asking, ‘Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?’ Well … yay!” she said in a video shared to social media, which then panned to show balloons spelling out “BABY” over her.

She added, “Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond.”

Welcome Jacob

In January 2019, Underwood and Fisher welcomed their second son, baby Jacob, to the world.

“Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday…his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle!” Underwood wrote on Instagram. “Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good…”

The NHL player added on his own account, “Jacob Bryan Fisher! You are a gift from our Lord!”

“The last few years has has had its challenges and it makes this moment even more sweet!” he continued. “We didn’t know if Izzy would ever have another sibling but we learned through it all that God is in control and his timing is perfect! He is good all the time even in the difficult times that are hard to understand. #grateful #miraclebaby.”

Back on the road

It was then back on the road for Underwood for her Cry Pretty 360 Tour, bringing both boys along with her on the road.

“I must be a duck, calm on the surface and paddling like crazy underneath,” Underwood shared with PopCulture.com in June of going on tour as the mother of two young kids. “It’s definitely a different ballgame because [Jacob’s] so much younger than Isaiah was when I took him on the road. There’s a huge difference between four months and 11 months. I wasn’t feeding Isaiah in the middle of the night. It’s like he knows when I have a really busy morning or a ton of stuff to do the next day, because that’s the night that he’s going to be up like four or five times. Like last night.”

“It’s great that I have the kind of job where I can bring my kids with me,” Underwood noted. “They’re around, and when I have to step away and go ‘Mommy has to go work,’ there’s a great support unit around me that, they got it. And then when I’m done, I come back and we do our best to make things as normal as possible and try to stick to some sort of schedule. This is our life, and I’m lucky that they get to be around.”

Room for more?

Underwood and Fisher definitely have their hands full for now, but back in the September 2018 cover story for Redbook, the “Cry Pretty” singer revealed she wouldn’t be opposed to adopting a child as Isaiah got older.

“I’m 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family,” she explained. “We always talk about adoption and about doing it when our child or children are a little older.”

She continued, “In the meantime, we’re lucky to be a part of organizations that help kids, because our focus right now in our lives is helping as many kids as possible.”

