Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Have Reportedly Not Hired a Nanny: Diaz ‘Wants to Spend Every Second’ With Newborn Daughter Raddix

Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden are looking to soak up every moment with their newborn. According to a source who spoke to PEOPLE following last week’s surprise announcement that the couple had welcomed their first child together, Diaz — who is “semi-retired” from acting — and her husband are opting not to hire a nanny to help them care for their bundle of joy.

“Cameron wants to spend every second with the baby,” a source told the outlet. “Their close friends are extremely loyal, so it’s not strange that they were able to keep it quiet.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, shocked fans last Friday with the exciting announcement that they had expanded their family.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” the couple, who had not previously revealed that they were expecting, wrote in separate, identical social media posts. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to being this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

“While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy,” the statement continued. “So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD [smiley face emoticon].”

“From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade,” the announcement concluded. “Sincerely, Cameron&Benji [heart emoji].”

The couple’s decision to begin a family came just a year after Diaz told Entertainment Weekly that she was “semi-retired” from acting.

“I’m literally doing nothing,” she said. “I’m semi-retired, too, and I am actually retired.”

Having first splashed onto the scene in 1994’s The Mask, Diaz’s last film credit was as Miss Hannigan in 2014’s Annie reboot. According to a source, she has since been enjoying “married life and just being with Benji.”

While Diaz and Madden tied the knot five years ago, the couple, according to PEOPLE’s sources, have always been “focused on having a family,” and had been making efforts to achieve “getting healthy, lowering stress levels and doing everything to be positive” prior to becoming pregnant.

Since welcoming their little one, the couple have reportedly “adapted beautifully,” according to sources who spoke to Us Weekly, and “feel beyond blessed” after having experienced several “disappointments” on their path to becoming parents.