Britney Spears’ Sons Granted Restraining Order Against Grandfather Jamie Spears Following Abuse Claims

Britney Spears’ sons, Sean and Jayden, have been granted a restraining order against their grandfather, Jamie Spears, The Blast confirms. The news comes just a day after their father and Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline accused Jamie of child abuse. Federline was the one to file the domestic violence restraining order.

According to court documents filed in Los Angeles County and obtained by the outlet, Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent-Kaplan, demanded that Sean and Jayden, aged 13 and 12, be protected from their grandfather following a physical altercation.

Filed as part of the former couple’s ongoing custody case, the documents also have a number of other stipulations, including Federline having full legal custody of their sons and Spears’ visitations with Sean and Jayden required to be monitored by somebody other than Jamie. Additionally, Spears will no longer be allowed to have overnight visits, and Federline will maintain custody of the two boys roughly 90 percent of the time.

The filing for the domestic violence restraining order comes after Federline accused Jamie of physically abusing Sean after they became involved in an altercation. Although details of the altercation were initially unclear, it has since been revealed that the 67-year-old “flew off the handle” at some point during the disagreement with his grandson.

Sean, according to sources who spoke to the outlet, ran to his room in fear and locked the door. Jamie, however, broke down the door, put his hands on the teenager, and “violently shook” him.

Following the altercation, Spears reportedly removed her sons from her father’s presence and brought them home and Federline was called to pick them up. They then spent the night with their father.

The next day, Federline and his attorney filed a report with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, who then began an investigation into the alleged crime. All parties have reportedly spoken to authorities.

While Jamie has not addressed the allegations and no charges have yet been filed, the Sheriff’s Department has reportedly submitted the case to the Ventura County District Attorney’s office for possible criminal child abuse charges.

The case marks the latest in a string of legal cases currently surrounding Spears. Along with the custody agreement, Spears’ father is seeking to extend his conservatorship to several new states, including Louisiana, Hawaii, and Florida. Spears’ mother, however, is said to be backing her daughter’s efforts for “autonomy.”

It is unclear if the most recent development will impact the conservatorship case.