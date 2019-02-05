Bode Miller’s Wife Morgan ‘Formally Introduces’ 3-Month-Old Son Easton in Wake of Daughter’s Death

Bode Miller and wife Morgan Beck Miller are “formally” introducing their 3-month old son to the world.

Just three months after welcoming baby Easton Vaughn Rek Miller and less than a year after the loss of their 2-year-old daughter Emeline, Morgan took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of her smiling son in an effort to formally introduce him to her followers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I haven’t formally introduced our little light, Easton Vaughn Rek Miller. He is so special and has brought so much healing and hope,” she wrote. “Our baby Emmy will never be replaced but man, has this little bundle allowed us to feel a small sense of peace and in a weird way, a connection between the heavens and earth #lifeafterdeath.”

The Millers welcomed baby Easton into the world on Oct. 5, nearly 6-months after 19-month-old daughter Emmeline passed away in a drowning accident. While the couple is still mourning Emmeline’s loss, they have frequently spoken about how the birth of their son, their third child together, has helped them heal.

“If there’s one thing that can kind of help to heal and fill that spot in your heart, it’s a baby and he’s a special one. Besides the lack of sleep, it’s been a really nice process to be able to go through,” Miller said during a November appearance on Today. “It’s unbelievable.”

In an Instagram post that same month, Morgan opened up about her despair surrounding her pregnancy in the wake of her daughter’s death, and the moment that she felt the beginning of the healing process.

“When we walked out of the hospital without our Emmy, despair and uncertainty surrounded us. he parting words from the medical staff, in those early hours after we lost our baby Emmy, was to check on the baby in my tummy,” she wrote.

“So, 5 days after losing her, I reluctantly had the ultrasound tech come check on the baby growing in my belly,” she continued. “I asked the tech to be quick. She asked if I wanted a 3D image to which I replied, ‘No.’ She swiftly maneuvered the wand around my stomach, checking on all parts.”

“As quickly as I saw this new baby, my eyes moved to the angel lying to the right of his face, holding him, arms around his neck,” she recalled. “Almost as if to say, ‘It’s okay. I’m here. It’s going to be okay. I love you.’ I hold onto this picture as a clear sign that my son knows his sister. That my baby girl Emmy is still with us. And now that our sweet baby boy is here earth side, he now holds her.”

Along with Easton, the couple also share 4-year-old son Nash. Miller also shares two children from previous relationships, Neesyn, 10, and Samuel, 5.