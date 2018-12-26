Bode Miller and His Family Honored Daughter Emmy on Christmas 5 Months After Her Death

Bode Miller and his wife, Morgan Miller, lost their 19-month-old daughter Emeline in a tragic accident in June, and the couple honored their late daughter on Tuesday during their first Christmas without her.

On Christmas Day, Morgan posted a tribute to Emeline on Instagram, writing, “Merry Christmas to our baby girl in heaven. We miss you so much!”

Along with her message, Morgan shared a slideshow of family portraits featuring the couple and their children, with one photo featuring the group holding a framed photo of Emeline. In another shot, Bode’s 10-year-old daughter Neesyn Miller held a white rose.

In her caption, Morgan further reflected on the past year, calling 2018 “a year full of overwhelming sadness and overwhelming joy.”

“We have spent half of the year mourning and attempting to heal the loss of our angel which feels like an impossible battle all while celebrating the birth of our son,” she continued, referencing her and Bode’s son Easton, who was born in October.

“Seeking normalcy for our children has been our driving force forward,” Morgan shared. “Normally I would be looking forward to a ‘fresh beginning’ in 2019 but there is no more starting fresh after the loss of a child.”

“So here’s to a healthy 2019 full of personal growth and creating many memories with my babies, full of smiles and laughs,” she concluded. “Wishing everyone a special holiday season surrounded by loved ones.”

Emeline passed away after she fell into a neighbor’s pool. The toddler was found after a short time and was rushed to the hospital but could not be resuscitated.

In November, Bode appeared on the Today show and shared that Easton’s arrival is helping the family to heal.

“If there’s one thing that can kind of help to heal and fill that spot in your heart, it’s a baby and he’s a special one. Besides the lack of sleep, it’s been a really nice process to be able to go through,” he said. “It’s unbelievable.”

In addition to Easton, Bode and Miller share son Nash, 3, and Miller has two children from previous relationships, Neeson and son Samuel, 5.

“It’s been six months since we lost Emmy…The kids talk about her all the time, which is really good, but obviously hard too,” Miller said. “We have to. She’s everywhere in our house, you notice it. You feel the loss but she’s still part of our family.”

“We see the path forward,” he added. “It’s just keeping going and trying to stay positive. It’s not easy, I don’t think it gets that much easier.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @millerbode