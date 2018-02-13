Blake Lively Flaunts Weight Loss After Dropping 61 Pounds Post-Baby

Blake Lively shared a personal milestone on Instagram on Monday, revealing that she’s lost 61 pounds since giving birth to her daughter, Inez.

This is the 30-year-old actress‘ second daughter. Her first daughter, James, is 3 years old now, while her baby is 16 months old. She and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, married in 2012. They met while filming Green Lantern, and have never looked back.

“Turns out you can’t lose the 61 lbs. you gained during pregnancy by just scrolling through Instagram and wondering why you don’t look like all the bikini models,” Lively joked in her weight loss post. “Thanks @donsaladino for kickin my A double S into shape. 10 months to gain, 14 months to lose. Feeling very proud.”

The new mom has struggled with body image before. In 2016, she revealed that, after having James, she never thought her body would be the same again.

“After I had a kid I thought, ‘Okay, this is what my body looks like. This is amazing — I earned this body,’” she told PEOPLE. “‘And it’s not as good as it was before I had a kid, but, oh well.’”

At the time, Lively thought that her fitness had never been central to her life, so this was just the natural course of things. That changed when she was cast in The Shallows. The actress suddenly needed to be in perfect shape to portray a surfer within 10 months. Lively said that having a professional motivation made it easier.

“I’ve never been in that great a shape in my whole life,” she said. “So to do it after having a kid was actually really nice. Because you see your body after having a kid and it’s beautiful because you just gave birth, but it’s also ‘Oh my god, this is not what my body looks like.’ You feel like you’re never going to get your body back again.”

In preparation for The Shallows, Lively worked with Don Saladino, the personal trainer she still sees today. Saladino programmed Lively‘s workouts and diet.

“I did no gluten and no soy,” she revealed in the 2016 interview. “Once you remove soy, you realize you’re eating no processed foods. So that’s basically what I did. No processed foods and then working out. [It] seems like, ‘Oh, that’s really easy to cut that out,’ but then you realize, there’s soy in everything. Like, everything you eat, there is soy in it. Even if it’s healthy, Whole Foods-organic stuff, there’s always soy in it.”

Luckily, Saladino isn’t a total heartless monster, and Lively still got to enjoy some of the simple things in life.

“I was still able to have sugar and all of those things. It’s all in moderation. You just have a balance of protein, carbs, and vegetables. And it wasn’t the worst. Like, I was eating rice and sushi,” Lively added.