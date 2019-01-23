Blac Chyna Responds After Child Protective Services Investigate Her ‘Drunk Weekend’

Blac Chyna is speaking out after Child Protective Services were called to her home following an alleged “drunk weekend” that resulted in allegations that she was neglecting her children.

The call to Child Protective Services (CPS) came after police visited Chyna’s house twice within a 24-hour period after someone dialed 911. That same anonymous caller reportedly placed another call, “falsely” reporting Chyna to CPS claiming that she was neglecting her two children: 6-year-old son King Cario, whom she shares with ex Tyga; and 2-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian, whom she shares with ex Rob Kardashian.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They were never in any danger and any reports to the contrary are entirely false,” Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, said in a statement to Radar Online. “Anyone who submits a knowingly false report to Child Protective Services may be subject to criminal and civil liability.”

Trouble for the star began Sunday after she became involved in an altercation with her makeup artist, which reportedly resulted in the makeup artist fleeing the house and a call to police, alleging that Chyna was drunk and neglecting her daughter, to subsequently be made by an anonymous caller.

Just hours later, on Monday, police responded to Chyna’s home a second time when the makeup artist requested their presence to “diffuse a potentially explosive situation” as she returned to the home to collect the things she had left behind, including mascara, eyeliner, and other items.

Responding officers spoke to both Chyna and her nanny and determined that the star’s children were not in danger.

While the caller has not been identified, a source close to the star claimed that Chyna believes “the makeup artist’s story somehow quickly got back to Rob, and then someone who knows Rob called 911,” resulting in the police visit. Kardashian has not commented on the allegations or the responded to the reports of the calls to police and Child Protective Services.

The former couple, who were previously engaged, have had a notably tumultuous relationship since their 2017 split, and have oftentimes thrown allegations at one another that have also sported various lawsuits.

Both Chyna and Kardashian have accused the other of domestic abuse, with Kardashian having previously alleged that his ex attempted to strangle him with an iPhone charger. Chyna, on the other hand, has accused Kardshian of assault, battery, domestic violence, and harassment.

More recently, the former couple faced off when it came to child support after Kardashian petitioned to have his payments lowered due to financial difficulties.