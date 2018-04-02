See Full Video of Blac Chyna’s Alleged Stroller Attack

A series of three videos posted on Twitter show the dramatic altercation between Blac Chyna and an unidentified woman at Six Flags on Easter.

Chyna reportedly attacked a woman who tried to touch her child. She was held back by several people as she grabbed her kids’ ride-on toy car and began swinging it around in an attempt to hit the unidentified woman. A crowd of bystanders witnessed the whole incident, and some posted videos of it on Twitter.

I’m at 6 flags and I see Blac Chyna and her crew trying to fight 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/iuEdiYKl95 — Angie (@AliciaaAngiee) April 2, 2018



A user by the name of Angie posted some of the clearest shots. “I’m at 6 Flags and I see Blac Chyna and her crew trying to fight,” she wrote, along with a few choice emojis.

She then posted two more clips before adding “I still have another video I haven’t posted.”

Another video showed the view from the other side of the altercation, showing a security guard struggling to break up two women throwing punches.

“Blac Chyna wildin out here though,” wrote the poster.

Blac Chyna about to fight at a amusement park 👀😱👊🏾 @BLACCHYNA pic.twitter.com/b13GhEzcbu — SpeakerOverdose™ (@SpeakerOverdose) April 2, 2018



One clip shows the dramatic moment Blac Chyna dropped her pink jacket to the ground, revealing a skin-tight white jumpsuit.

They told Blac Chyna that her boyfriend wasn’t old enough to ride the rides & she set it off at Six Flags. pic.twitter.com/oTSA1PTI2i — ronald isley (@yoyotrav) April 2, 2018



“They told Blac Chyna that her boyfriend wasn’t old enough to ride the rides & she set it off at Six Flags,” joked the user who posted it.

Here y’all go, the video where @BLACCHYNA & @ybnalmightyjay were at six flags and fades were made🗣😂 (it got deleted the first time) pic.twitter.com/SXXQln2Jt2 — Monet🌹⚡️ (@MonetRos3) April 2, 2018



Chyna did her best to explain the altercation later on her Instagram story.

“Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny,” Chyna wrote. “But when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child, it’s a whole other story.”

She continued, “I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost.”

“Love, King and Dreams Mommy,” Chyna ended the post.

A woman with a private Twitter account later claimed to be the one on the receiving end of the attack, explaining her side in a Twitter thread only available to her followers.

“[S]ooo I was having a good little time and I see black chyna’s beautiful baby right?” wrote the woman. “So I’m like awwwww like omg this baby is so cute (not even knowing this was her f—ing baby) so I’m guessing it was the nanny but she rolled the baby towards me right?”

“So a lady comes up to me and she’s like ‘omg was that you black Chyna was talking about?’” she went on. “‘She said she was goonna whoop yo a—’ so now I’m in tears like lmaoooo for what wtf this b— think cause she black chyna she won’t get slapped”.

“So y’all know me ….. I just slap TF when I say THEE DOGGGGGGG S— I slapped the dogggg s— out hg,” the woman continued. “so when I did her f—ing boyfriend start socking on me and my sister LMAOOOOOO LIKE REALLY SOCKING ON US.”

“But I mean I had a blast,” the user confessed with a shrug emoji. “I just slapped the s— outa black chyna and fought her boyfriend and all her lil friends but this n— was really socking on us he’s really a b— period”.