Billie Lourd Shares Touching Throwback Photo of Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher tragically passed away on Dec. 27, followed by her mother, Debbie Reynolds, one day later. Fisher left behind her daughter, actress Billie Lourd, who has stayed mostly silent since Fisher and Reynolds’ deaths, save for one social media post in which she thanked fans for their support.

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old returned to Instagram with a throwback photo of herself and Fisher, sharing an old snap of the pair posing together in the backseat of a car.

“‘If my life weren’t funny then it would just be true and that is unacceptable,’” Lourd captioned the sweet moment, quoting Fisher and using the late actress’ social media habit of spelling words with emojis.

Lourd added, “Finding the funny might take a while but I learned from the best and her voice will forever be in my head and in my heart.”

Fisher and Reynolds were laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on Friday, and Reynolds was buried with some of Fisher’s ashes.

