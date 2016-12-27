Watch: ‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Opens up about Co-Parenting after Divorce

For the first time, Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik has spoken candidly about what her life looks like post-divorce.

In her most recent YouTube vlog, the comedian explained that she has been hesitant to share a lot of information about her family life because she wants to respect her family’s privacy. She chose to speak about the divorce and the co-parenting that comes with it in the hopes that some of her ideas might help others facing the same challenges.

“I’d like to talk about it in a way that might help some of you who are going through something similar,” she said, “or might educate people as to what divorce can look like in some families.”

She is the mother to a seven and ten-year-old, who were four and seven at the time of the divorce, so she’s had some practice at this point.

The comedian’s main point is a good one to remember.

“Divorce isn’t the end of a family,” she said.

Most of the video is dedicated to the actress’s suggestions for handling co-parenting duty after a split.

She revealed that one secret to her family’s success has been doing things together. She and her ex-husband share holidays and major events so that the kids get to have experiences with both parents.

That also means staying in touch with each other’s families. She still talks to her ex’s family and sends them pictures and updates about the kids. To her, that’s a way to make sure her kids have the best experience possible.

“Is it always perfect, and exactly what I want?” she admitted. “Of course not. But we all end up being together, and that’s literally what’s most important.”

Another big thing the co-parents do is “model good behavior.” The actress recommended eliminating “trash talk” and being sure to give credit where credit is due. In the video, Bialik even shouted out her ex for his full-time fathering.

“Life’s not a dress rehearsal,” she reminded her fans, acknowledging that its the only childhood her kids will get.

“The more time you spend being present with what is, the bigger the potential for that happiness to grow.”