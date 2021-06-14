Beyonce Shares Birthday Message to Twins Rumi and Sir as They Turn 4

✖

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's twins are growing up! As Sir and Rumi Carter celebrated their fourth birthday over the weekend, their 28-time GRAMMY-winning entertainer mom marked the special occasion with a sweet message. Shared to the homepage of her website on Sunday, the message read, "What's better than 1 gift... 2," concluding with, "Happy birthday Rumi & Sir."

After welcoming their first child, daughter Blue Ivy, in January 2012, the singer and her husband welcomed their twins on June 13, 2017. A month later, the proud parents of three shared the first photos of Sir and Rumi on social media, showing Beyoncé holding her twins as she stood in front of a floral space while wearing a flowing robe and veil. Not long after, Jay-Z opened up about the meaning behind their names, telling Rap Radar hosts Elliot Wilson and Brian Miller, according to PEOPLE, "Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter. Sir was like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir."

Although the couple has mostly kept their twins out of the spotlight, only sharing a handful of photos of the youngsters throughout their first few years of life, they haven’t shied away from dishing out details about their lives as parents. In fact, in 2019, Beyoncé opened up about her "extremely difficult pregnancy" with her twins in her Netflix documentary Homecoming, revealing that she developed preeclampsia. Recalling her pregnancy, she told viewers, "My body went through more than I knew it could." That same year, she also opened up about motherhood, telling Elle, "The most stressful thing for me is balancing work and life." More recently, her husband opened up about parenting in an interview with The Sunday Times in April.

"Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know? Not 'Here's this business that I'm going to hand over to you, that I'm creating for you,'" he said, adding that his goal is to "just make sure we provide a loving environment, be very attentive to who they want to be... It’s easy for us, as human beings, to want our children to do certain things, but we have no idea. We're just guides."

Rumi and Sir's fourth birthday came just two months after their mom shared the latest adorable snaps of them. Shared to her Instagram account, the images showed the youngsters enjoying some time in the sun as the family took a trip to a Malibu, California beach.