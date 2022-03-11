‘Bachelorette’ Star Ali Fedotowsky’s 5-Year-Old Daughter Molly Hospitalized

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno is happy to be home after 5-year-old daughter Molly’s recent health scare required the little girl to be hospitalized overnight. Wednesday, the former Bachelorette took to Instagram to share that her daughter had been admitted to Children’s Hospital after doctors determined she was “severely dehydrated” and needed to be monitored overnight and given fluids via an IV.

Fedotowsky-Manno explained in her Instagram Story that beginning early Monday, Molly began vomiting “consistently” all day long, unable to even keep down a “sip of water.” Tuesday, with the help of medicine from her doctor, Molly seemed like she was taking a turn for the better, drinking fluids and even beginning to eat again, but the following day her fever spiked up to 104 degrees, and the little girl was no longer able to answer her mom’s questions, which is when Fedotowsky-Manno rushed her to the doctors and she was subsequently admitted to the hospital.

Fedotowsky-Manno revealed she has also been sick, thanking husband Kevin Manno for taking care of their family, which also includes 3-year-old son Riley, during this difficult time and all the medical professionals who had taken “such good care” of Molly after her doctor recommended she be taken to the ER. “My heart goes out to every parent out there who has felt the fear and pain of seeing your child (or any loved one) so sick,” she concluded.

The next day, Fedotowsky-Manno shared photos and video of her daughter’s return home from the hospital, saying the 5-year-old “almost back to her old self.” The reality personality added, “She even found a lucky penny when we walked out of the hospital this morning to our car. It might sound silly but her finding that penny (and of course being discharged from the hospital) made [me] breathe a huge sigh of relief. Like that penny is going to keep her safe or something.”

Fedotowsky-Manno praised her daughter for being “an absolute trooper” in the hospital, despite all the poking and prodding from doctors and nurses. “She got poked and pricked so many times because they were having trouble finding veins because of her dehydration and I’m just so proud of her!” Molly’s mom wrote. “She’s my little rockstar!”

The Bachelorette alum went on to thank her followers “for all the love and well wishes,” adding, “It’s crazy how things can change so quickly and how your view of the world can change just as quickly. I’m living today and every day moving forward with so much more gratitude.”