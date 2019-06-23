‘Baby Lyssa’ Chapman Posts Photo With Stepmom Beth After Coma Reveal, Despite Recent Feud

“Baby Lyssa” Chapman posted about stepmother, Beth on Sunday as her health scare eclipsed their feud.

Beth Chapman was hospitalized this weekend and put into a medically-induced coma. The reality star is still battling throat cancer, and according to a report by TMZ she was admitted due to a “choking situation.” This came in the middle of Beth’s feud with stepdaughter Lyssa Chapman, but on Instagram Lyssa showed that family can overcome anything.

Lyssa posted a selfie with Beth, presumably taken before this weekend’s hospitalization. It showed the two smiling side-by-side, reminding fans of how close they are outside of this latest fight. Lyssa did not caption the post, but fans flooded the comments, weighing in on her relationship with Beth and the news of her health scare.

“Please… Don’t bash Lyssa… You don’t know the surrounding circumstance,” one fan commented. “Now’s the time to pray… So please. Squash the drama. Because losing your mum is devastating!… Each one if us has a different battle regardless of what the media portrayed.”

“All of you talking s— need to grow up and mind your business,” added another. “Families fight no ones perfect, all that matters is that your there when you need them the most.”

The recent spat between Lyssa and Beth began last month, when Lyssa failed to mention Beth in any of her Mother’s Day posts on social media. This was an outrage to the ailing Beth, who posted a long thread on Twitter about the apparent snub.

“I’m very disappointed today. knowing that not only did my daughter [Lyssa] not acknowledge me on Mother’s Day yet texted some of my friends wishing them a [Happy Mother’s Day],” Chapman wrote at the time. “She decides to exclude her dad and I from [Abbie’s] graduation. On Friday… I would have moved a mountain to be there.”

Lyssa, 31, clapped back later in the week, although she deleted her rebuttal tweets afterwards.

“So just to recap. 1. I did write on Mother’s Day. 2. You had no plans to attend Abbie’s graduation as you’re off island. 3. You and Dad are not blocked and you know it,” she wrote.

Fans have been leaving Lyssa comments urging her to make up with Beth ever since, and giving unsolicited advice on making peace. Beth was still in a coma at the last update, but there has been no word since. Check back for updates on her health and recovery.