Anderson Cooper Fans Shocked After He Announced He's a New Dad

Social media are sending their congratulations to new dad Anderson Cooper. During the Thursday night broadcast of CNN Town Hall, Cooper revealed that on Monday he had welcomed son Wyatt Emory Cooper via surrogate, the little bundle of joy named after his late father.

CNN's @AndersonCooper is a dad. "On Monday I became a father. I've never said that out loud and it astonishes me," he said Thursday at the end of the #CNNTownHall. Wyatt Morgan Cooper was born on Monday, weighing just over 7 pounds. https://t.co/oJbtbPmDxV pic.twitter.com/Ihek1IuZdH — CNN (@CNN) May 1, 2020

"On Monday, I became a father. I never actually said that before out loud and it still kind of astonishes me. I’m a dad. I have a son and I want you to meet him," Cooper announced. "He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son's middle name is Morgan. It's a family name on my mom's side. I know my mom and dad liked the name morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son."

The birth announcement sent shockwaves through Cooper's fanbase. As Cooper took to Instagram to share sweet first photos of his newborns, fans flocked to social media to react to the news. Keep scrolling to see how social media congratulated the new dad.