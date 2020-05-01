Anderson Cooper Fans Shocked After He Announced He's a New Dad
Social media are sending their congratulations to new dad Anderson Cooper. During the Thursday night broadcast of CNN Town Hall, Cooper revealed that on Monday he had welcomed son Wyatt Emory Cooper via surrogate, the little bundle of joy named after his late father.
CNN's @AndersonCooper is a dad.
"On Monday I became a father. I've never said that out loud and it astonishes me," he said Thursday at the end of the #CNNTownHall.
Wyatt Morgan Cooper was born on Monday, weighing just over 7 pounds. https://t.co/oJbtbPmDxV pic.twitter.com/Ihek1IuZdH— CNN (@CNN) May 1, 2020
"On Monday, I became a father. I never actually said that before out loud and it still kind of astonishes me. I’m a dad. I have a son and I want you to meet him," Cooper announced. "He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son's middle name is Morgan. It's a family name on my mom's side. I know my mom and dad liked the name morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son."
The birth announcement sent shockwaves through Cooper's fanbase. As Cooper took to Instagram to share sweet first photos of his newborns, fans flocked to social media to react to the news. Keep scrolling to see how social media congratulated the new dad.
Congratulations, Anderson. I know your father, mother, and brother are so happy for you and baby Wyatt, knowing that their family continues. Wyatt could not have a better Dad than you will be. I’m so very happy for you!— Elizabeth Hartley Filliat (@Efilliat) May 1, 2020
Congratulations @andersoncooper on the birth of your son. Your Mother is smiling down on you and her Grandchild. May he be blessed with a long, healthy and love-filled life.— Michael Horvath (@BillyBlueEye) May 1, 2020
I’m so happy for you. Your compassion, strength, and humanity will make you a wonderful father that any kid would want to have. God bless you and your son.— This is She (@OhhhCandi) May 1, 2020
You’ll be the best dad, Anderson.— Jeanne (@jeanne_dunham) May 1, 2020
I’ve loved your reporting from a distance for so many years. I’ve seen the passion, honesty and integrity you bring...especially when it counts ...like now.
Wyatt will no doubt benefit from all of that and your great big beautiful heart.❤️🙏🏾
Congratulations Anderson Cooper, you will make the best father ever!— Ncole169 (@Ncole169) May 1, 2020
Wyatt Morgan is one beautiful lucky little man ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/wrNJTKl8LP
Your heart belongs to someone else now, @andersoncooper, and his name is Wyatt Morgan. I’m thinking of what my daughter said after her first child was born: “I love him so much that it hurts.” So many of us are grateful for your good news. https://t.co/8bwoaWeh5W— Connie Schultz (@ConnieSchultz) May 1, 2020
HOLY TOLEDO! ... from one father 2 another! AWESOME!! do what u do, Coooop!! Happy for you brother!... yesss! 👏 👏 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/GAY4j0KWOZ— Catch42 (@turp42) May 1, 2020
Congratulations daddy! You'll be a great dad to Wyatt Morgan Cooper. He'll inherit from you compassion, love, caring for others, intelligence, humility, kindness, and much more. You probably don't care sleepless nights👶Wishing you and your loved ones a wonderful life. pic.twitter.com/rcofx31nLH— Sima Aharon (@swon26) May 1, 2020
Welcome to the world Wyatt Cooper!!— Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) May 1, 2020
Congrats @andersoncooper and family!! 🍼👶 ♥️🙏🏽
Congratulations Anderson. Welcome to the next chapter of your life . It will never be the same ...only more fulfilled (and at times...harried) but all worth it in the end . I am very happy for you❤️— Nance 🦋🌊🦋 (@solusnan1) May 1, 2020
oh my goodness!!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!! Welcome to the world Wyatt Morgan Cooper!!— Alexandra Kondo (@alexandra_kondo) May 1, 2020
Your parents and brother ARE for sure looking down on you!!!! You deserve every joy in the world!! What a lucky little boy!!!!💕🎊
I am in absolutely sobbing tears!! Congratulations Anderson. Welcome to the World, Wyatt. It's not so bad here. You've got an amazing father as a role model.— Nitty Gritty (@calisandstorm) May 1, 2020
SO SO SO INCREDIBLY HAPPY FOR YOU!!! You will be such an incredible father.— Rachel LaBossiere (@fiverayrays) May 1, 2020
Anderson I'm so happy for you!!!! You and Wyatt lifted so many people's spirits today with this amazing news!! CONGRATS!!!— Katy (@katy_clasen) May 1, 2020