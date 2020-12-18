Alicia Silverstone Says 9-Year-Old Son Bear Has Never Had Antibiotics

✖

Alicia Silverstone's son is one healthy boy! The Clueless actress shared with Entertainment Tonight in a new interview that her and ex-husband Christopher Jarecki's 9-year-old son, Bear, has never needed antibiotics or medical intervention. Silverstone first wrote in her 2014 book, The Kind Mama, that Bear had never needed medical attention when he was about three years old, and the actress maintains that's still the case.

"He's such an example of health. This is a child who is plant-based," The Baby-Sitters Club actress shared. "... To never have needed antibiotics in nine years and to never have needed any kind of medical intervention... Most kids have so many ear infections, they're taking medicine all the time. I'm not saying I wouldn't give it to him... I'm saying he doesn't need it."

"This is a kid who's been [sick] twice in his life. Twice. For, like, a few hours. He said, 'Mommy I don't feel good. I'm going to lay down. In his whole life, twice. He can get a snot nose, but he's still climbing trees," Silverstone continued. "He's just so healthy. I just want to share that with the world. So people can see that a plant-based baby is really healthy... It's not like they're just doing OK. They can do better."

Sharing photos and stories about Bear on her Instagram regularly, Silverstone said she keeps her son "far away" from the comments on her posts. "The reason I put Bear on social media at all is, one, because obviously I'm a very proud mother. My friends put their kids on their social media because they are proud mothers too," she said, adding that it also makes it "less interesting" for paparazzi to "harass" them. "When Bear was born... people were camped outside the house for days and days. Six weeks they camped outside our house... The moment I released an image they all went away," she recalled.

Silverstone shared recently that a month after being bullied for his long hair, Bear decided to "try something new" and cut his hair short. The proud mom said she suspected the short hair wouldn't be a permanent decision, she chose to stand behind him all the way. "Although I have a feeling he’ll find a way back to his long hair again in the future," she wrote on Instagram last month. "No matter what though, I will always support my sweet, caring, and precious little boy in every decision he makes."