Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade's Fake Resume Surfaces Amid College Admissions Scandal

New court documents in the trial against Lori Loughlin have been revealed, including her daughter's false resumé. Loughlin is accused of paying a massive bribe to have her daughters admitted to USC as crew athletes, despite neither of them having ever competed in the sport. Now, the public can see the student athlete profile that got Olivia Jade Giannulli into the school.

Loughlin's younger daughter Olivia was admitted to the University of Southern California on the grounds that she was a gold medal-winning coxswain in the sport of crew. Her student profile, published by CNN, claims that "she is highly talented and has been successful in both men's and women's boats."

See the court filings here.

The profile also states that Olivia won two gold medals in the San Diego Crew Classic — one in 2014 and one in 2016. It also claims that she participated in Boston's Head of the Charles regatta in 2016 and 2017. It lists her particular crew skills as "awareness, organization, direction and steering."

None of this is true, as those who followed this case last year may recall. Olivia Jade had never competed in crew, and did not participate in the sport once she was at USC, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors say that the false student athlete profile was created by Rick Singer, the mastermind that organized dozens of college briberies which were exposed last year. Many of the wealthy parents arrested in the case have pleaded guilty, but Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are fighting the case.

Singer's strategy for getting wealthy young people into colleges is called a "side door." He has pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and other related charges.

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to Singer to get their children through the "side door." The profile was included in a filing meant to counter the couple's claim that the prosecutors are withholding evidence in their case. It was reportedly submitted to the USC athletics subcommittee in 2017 by a former athletics official at the school Donna Heinel. The committee approved Olivia's conditional admission based on the document.

So far, Olivia and her sister Isabella have not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing in the case, though the filing also includes pictures of them on indoor rowing machines, which Giannulli emailed to Singer for the profile. It is still unclear whether they were completely ignorant of the alleged bribes.

Olivia was a prominent figure early on in the story because of her status on social media. She was a prominent influencer before her parents' arrest, with a huge following on Instagram and YouTube, and lucrative brand partnerships. After a nine-month absence, she returned to YouTube in December.