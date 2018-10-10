WWE Superstar John Cena Dodges Nikki Bella Relationship Questions During ‘Today’ Interview

John Cena is keeping things private with ex Nikki Bella once again. During an appearance on the Today show Tuesday, the WWE superstar dodged questions about his ex, leading people to wonder what the status of their relationship truly is.

When asked if he had run into Bella recently following the couple calling off their wedding in April, and if it was “OK,” Cena replied simply, “Yes,” both times.

Hoda Kotb continued, “Are you okay about all the — because last time you were on here with Kath and I you were talking about how the door’s open, and you and Nikki may — it was like a big topic here, and here you are today…”

Cena answered, “As far as my actions are concerned, that was me being honest and vulnerable and genuine and I don’t regret it one bit. But as far as my personal business is considered, I think it should remain personal,” adding a wink.

While he wasn’t answering too many questions about his love life, he was willing to address the drastic change in hairstyle fans have seen recently. Typically, Cena wears his hair high and tight, as per his Marine persona, but recently, he has been wearing it longer and slicked back. He confirmed to Kotb that the new ‘do is for his role in Project X-traction, but said he was shocked at everyone’s strong reaction to it.

“Man, I’ve been getting a lot of flak for it… everybody hates it… It was like I killed people’s childhood,” he joked. “So, for that reason – I’m gonna keep it. I was gonna get it cut right after the movie’s over, I’ve still got two months of filming, but I’m gonna keep it just because I like embracing the uncomfortable. And it’s certainly a great way to handle negativity and I’m gonna meet a lot of young readers and maybe a lot of young readers have questions about like, ‘Hey man, what do you do about bullying?’ And I can literally show them, like, ‘Hey, I get bullied all the time.’”

He added that changing up his hair was difficult for him too.

“The director of this movie asked me to grow my hair out, and I’m very self conscious about my hair. So I was like, ‘It’s very thin and it’s running away from me on the top,’ but that’s okay. So I was like, ‘You know what, I’ll do it, fine. I’ll embrace the uncomfortable,’” he said.

We wonder what Bella thinks of the new look.

