Wendy Williams Weighs in on Husband Kevin Hunter’s Love Child Rumors

More than two months after reports first surfaced that her estranged husband Kevin Hunter welcomed a child with his alleged mistress Sharina Hudson, Wendy Williams is breaking her silence.

The Ask Wendy author, who filed for divorce from Hunter, her husband of more than 20 years, on April 11, confirmed the rumors of an alleged love child with TMZ reporters, who caught up to her amid her recent linking to a mysterious man.

“Look, my husband had a full baby with a woman he was involved with for 15 years,” Williams told the outlet. “Where I was cooped up only to be a show pony. Now, I’m living my life.”

Although Williams failed to name the woman with whom she claims her husband welcomed a child with, when reports first surfaced in late March, it was alleged that it was Hunter’s long-standing mistress, Hudson.

Among the first to report the news, Page Six claimed that Hudson had given birth on Monday, March 25 at Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia, choosing that specific location in the hopes of keeping the news from spreading.

“This is a crazy situation, Wendy is in a halfway house fighting for her sobriety, while her husband is at the side of his mistress who is giving birth to a baby. Sharina went into labor on Sunday [and] is believed to have given birth late on Sunday or in the early hours of Monday,” a source said. “Everyone who loves Wendy is heartbroken and furious. Her fans are furious that she lied to them about her health and about what she has been going through.”

The birth came after weeks of rumors that Hunter was being unfaithful in his marriage, though he had first been linked to Hudson more than a year earlier. In 2017, the Daily Mail had reported that the former The Wendy Williams Show executive producer was with “three or four times a week.”

It had also been reported that Hudson and Hunter had secretly been together for 10 years, and that Hudson was staying in a 3,900 square foot single family Morristown, New Jersey home which Hunter had purchased and which was located just nine minutes away from his home with Williams.

After the April divorce filings, Hunter had even alluded to his infidelity, stating when breaking his silence that he was “not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans.”