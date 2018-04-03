Wendy Williams Shames Kendra Wilkinson Over Hank Baskett Split

Wendy Williams has officially weighed in on the Kendra Wilkinson/Hank Baskett split and she is shaming the former Playmate hard.

“Kendra Wilkinson, yes she’s still with us,” Williams said on her talk show, according to Too Fab.

“To me, she’s had her time. She was on Instagram talking about the end of her nine year marriage to Hank, the journeyman,” Williams continued, referencing Baskett’s tendency to switch teams while he was a professional football player.

“Kendra, it’s tough love, but to me you all, this smacks of Kendra missing the spotlight so desperately,” the talk show host continued. “I like Kendra, I just forgot about Kendra. Kendra had her time, when Hef was alive. It’s not clear whether her show, Kendra on Top, will be back for a 7th season so she, to me, posts this ‘do ha ha wah wah wah’ not in an effort to get Hank back, but to get a seventh season of her show.”

“Look, listen, I think that she’s probably enamored of the camera more so than she’s enamored of Hank,” Williams added, before shading Baskett over the split also.

“Kendra is one of those girls, she knows how to do her hustle and get her money. When you’re used to your man working and all of a sudden he’s laying around with a crooked knee and he hasn’t worked in ages and he’s a journeyman, you gotta understand, how do you get moist for that?” Williams asked. “Any real woman understands what I mean, you know what I mean. At the end of the day, you need something that is going to make you want to drop your panties and he’s not the guy.”

“He’s not working, he’s a journeyman, how big do you think that check is? He’s one of those bench guys,” Williams said. She then brought up the rumors that Baskett allegedly had an affair with a transgender model, saying, “We haven’t forgotten about that!”

“The bigger thing is, he’s not an earner, she misses the spotlight and nobody cares about Kendra on Top,” Williams went on. “Say this all works and has Kendra Goes It Alone and tries to make a new life with the two kids, clap if this is a show that you would watch.” No one in her audicned clapped except for one lone Wilkinson fan.

“OK one person,” Williams said laughing. “Nobody cares, Kendra, good luck with your divorce, good luck with your new life and Hank, how you doin?”