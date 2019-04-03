Wendy Williams Allegedly Pursuing Separation From Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams and her husband, Kevin Hunter, are reportedly looking into separation following rumors of infidelity in their nearly 22-year marriage.

According to sources who spoke to Page Six, the couple, who wed in 1997 and share 19-year-old son Kevin Jr., are “exploring” separation as the next step in their relationship following a month of headline-making hardships and drama.

“There is a discussion about what happens now — everyone is asking, ‘How can they possibly stay together?’ Wendy still loves Kevin, but her health is at stake,” the source said, referring to the daytime talk show host’s ongoing battle with Graves’ disease as well as substance abuse.

“They are so tangled up together in business, so they are carefully looking at what a separation could entail. It will be difficult,” the source added, referring to Williams and Hunters’ working relationship, as Hunter has been her long-time manager and they are both partners in Wendy Williams Productions, which produces The Wendy Williams Show.

The news of an impending split comes just after rumors of infidelity in their marriage once again surfaced. Although the alleged infidelity had been speculated to be the real reason behind Williams’ more than 2-month-long hiatus from her talk show at the start of the year, the rumors reached a crux last week after it was reported that Hunter’s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, had given birth.

While the child’s father has not been named, sources alleged that Hunter is the father and that he and Hudson have been seeing each other for upwards of 10 years, with Hunter even putting her up in an apartment in New York City.

“This is a crazy situation, Wendy is in a halfway house fighting for her sobriety, while her husband is at the side of his mistress who is giving birth to a baby,” a source said. “Everyone who loves Wendy is heartbroken and furious.”

Although Williams has not directly commented on the rumors, aside from stating on The Wendy Williams Show that marriages “have ebbs and flows” and that she is “still very much in love with my husband,” she previously wrote in her 2001 memoir Wendy’s Got The Heat that she would leave Hunter should he get another woman pregnant.

“The only thing that would make me walk out for good is if he lied about anything – if he was in love, if she was just as successful at what she does as I am in my career, if she had his baby,” she wrote.