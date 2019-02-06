Wells Adams Reveals the Adorable Food-Related Reason He Loves ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland

Wells Adams loves girlfriend Sarah Hyland for a number of reasons, including her taste pallet.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Feb. 3, the Bachelor in Paradise bartender expressed a recent moment that made him fall a little more in love with his Modern Family girlfriend: “preemptive quesadillas.”

“Last night [Sarah Hyland] and I were driving home from a concert and she called the hotel and ordered quesadillas preemptively. So when we got to our room they were there,” he wrote. “I love her for a lot of reasons, but preemptive quesadillas is one of them.”

After seeing the sweet message, Hyland retweeted it and explained her “preemptive quesadilla” habit, simply stating that “I like food,” which led to another sweet exchange for the couple, who may have marriage on their minds.

“I like you,” Adams wrote in response to Hyland’s love of food.

“I LIKE you like you,” Hyland responded.

The Bachelorette alum and the Modern Family star’s romance sparked back in October of 2017, when they began dating just before Hyland underwent her second kidney transplant after her body rejected the first. Despite the difficult time, Adams remained by her side throughout it all.

“He’s seen me at my worst,” Hyland said of the ordeal. “He was texting me in the morning before I went into surgery, and we were FaceTiming the entire time I was in the hospital. I think that’s why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that. It was a really intimate start to a relationship to have to go through those hurdles at the very, very, very beginning when you’re just even getting to know a person.”

Their relationship, now spanning more than 1-year, has sparked a number of similar sweet messages, leading fans to fawn over the couple. Speaking about Hyland just last month, Adams couldn’t help but gush about his girlfriend.

“It’s not hard to love her. She’s gorgeous and beautiful and smart and talented,” he said. “With her health issues and stuff, everyone goes through things in their lives, it just so happened that when we started dating she was going through a very big thing. But as our lives unfold together, there’s going to be things that happen to me when I’m going to lean on her. Every relationship’s a give and take.”

While the couple have denied engagement rumors, Adams did recently quip that “it’s gonna happen eventually.”