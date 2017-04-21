Watch: Nikki Bella and John Cena Get Naked for YouTube Celebration

Nikki Bella and John Cena stay true to their promises!

The WWE couple let it all hang out while filming a new YouTube video for the Bella Twins channel on Friday. Last week, Bella promised her fans that she would get naked with her fiancé on camera when they hit 500,000 subscribers.

The Bella Army accepted the challenge and reached the goal in just a few days.

The Total Divas star and Cena followed through on the promise. “We are ready to give all of us to all of you!” Nikki enthusiastically says in the clip.

Cena still wasn’t completely on board with the idea, but eventually disrobes when Bella says, “Just shut up and take your clothes off!”

The couple hilariously shook and shimmied in their birthday suit, until their happy dance came to an abrupt stop when Cena bent over and farted in Nikki’s face!

We can’t wait to see what happens when they hit one million subscribers!

