Warner Bros. Investigates Allegations Against ‘Bachelor’ Creator Mike Fleiss’ Following Estranged Wife’s Restraining Order

Warner Bros. has launched an investigation on Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss after his estranged wife Laura Fleiss filed a restraining order.

“We are aware of these serious allegations, and are looking into them,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson told ET.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Laura granted a temporary restraining order against him after accusing him of threatening her several times on top of multiple acts of physical violence. They also had very different views on how many children they wanted after they married in 2014 which caused a strain in their marriage.

“[He] repeatedly told me throughout our marriage, and prior to our marriage, that he knew he would have to have one child with me because I was 26 years old when we got married, did not yet have any children, and he knew I wanted to have a family,” she said. “Mike, however, being 55 years old, did not want to have more than one child together.”

The former pageant star also alleged that he demanded she have an abortion when she found out she was expecting.

“Mike told me, ‘If you have an abortion, then we can just go back to the way we were.’ Prior to July 4th, Mike threatened me that if I did not have an abortion, he would end the marriage. This was not the first time he had threatened a divorce during our marriage, but now, he was using this threat as leverage to force me to have an abortion.”

The restraining order is in place through a hearing date that has been set for Aug. 6. It orders the producer to keep at least 100 yards away and he has to move out of their home.

Fleiss has denied the allegations, claiming, “I have not hurt, attacked, or attempted to physically harm Laura or our child.”

The couple has since gone back and forth after Laura alleged that on July 6 he left her and their son, Benjamin, by themselves at their family home in Kauai, Hawaii after taking her cellphone. According to Laura, when she tried to get it back, he physically attacked her and threatened to push her down the stairs.

“Just before we got outside of the front door, he grabbed my body, forcibly pinned me up against the wall and held me there,” she said.

He then responded with a rebuttal claiming that his wife is actually the abusive one in this specific scenario and claims to have proof, saying, “Laura was the aggressor during the incident and physically attacked me. I tried to get away from her as she was chasing me and hitting me. I have security footage from our home that shows the incident, which the Court can review.”

Fleiss then went on to say that his wife has had emotional issues and claims that’s why he did not want to have anymore children with her.

The two met back in 2012 when he was a judge during the Miss America contest in which Laura won.