Vanessa Lachey Teases Husband Nick Lachey's 'Secret Project' (Exclusive)

Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey stay busy hosting the Netflix reality shows — Love is Blind and The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. And now it looks like Nick has something special planned that fans will learn about very soon. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Vanessa who teased details about her husband's new project while talking about the upcoming season of The Ultimatum.

"That one's a tricky one because there's Season 2 of Marry or Move On, but there's season one of Ultimatum: Queer Love, which will be hosted by Jo Garcia," Vanessa exclusively told PopCulture.com. "So yeah, there's lots of love to be had on Netflix and I love that we get to be a part of it, no pun intended. And Nick also has a fun little secret project coming out soon that you guys will learn about very soon. So, we're counting our blessings over here and able to not only keep busy with work but be able to spend time and have fun with our kids as well."

It's not clear if Nick will be working on another Netflix show or not, but in the meantime, fans will continue to watch him and Vanessa on The Ultimatim and Love is Blind, which is gearing up for its fourth season. Vanessa revealed that they are getting ready to film a sixth season of the show now that Seasons 4 and 5 are in the books.

"It's different every season because it's different in every city that we do it in," Vanessa said. "We're actually going to be filming Season 6 this March and April. So lots of things constantly coming. Love is in the air and I love that I get to do that with Nick."

Vanessa is currently filming the second season of the hit CBS show NCIS: Hawai'i. Filming for the second season will be completed in March, and Vanessa will move on to Love is Blind. But could she and Nick be interested in hosting another Netflix show if the opportunity came up?

"At this point, I am very happy with the jobs that I have because back to answering your initial question, the most important job is mommy," Vanessa said. "And right now, I have plenty of time to still be super present at their functions and sleepovers and birthday parties. So I wouldn't change that for the world."