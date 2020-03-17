Vanessa Lachey Gets Candid About Shower Sex With Husband Nick Lachey

Vanessa Lachey is getting candid with fans about she and husband Nick Lachey‘s shower sex! It’s obvious the two have very busy schedules between raising their three children and becoming the hosts for the new Netflix show Love Is Blind, so Lachey says they’re getting it in whenever they can, even if that means in the shower. Lachey opened up on an episode of The Bellas Podcast, where she said, “It’s either now or never.”

“I love you Nick,” she started her sentence before revealing details. “So I’m in the show and I’m like, ‘I have a full day. You have a full day. It’s either now or never.’ The kids are at school. It happens and then later that night, if you get like the cherry on top, great. But if not, we already did shower sex.”

Nikki Bella then chimed in saying that she too used to have shower sex with her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev but said “we stopped” because “I think we need a bigger shower.” That’s when Lachey jokingly said she feels if she requested that from the former Dancing with the Stars pro, she’d probably get it.

“If you tell Artem, ‘I want to have sex with you in the shower so we need a bigger shower,’ I have a feeling he’ll be like Extreme Makeover. In 48 hours, you’ll have a brand-new marble shower,” Lachey joked. “I always say, ‘Tomorrow wake me up.’ And [Nick’s] like you know that never works because I’m never a morning sex girl. I’m not. I’m sorry. I need to be late night, which is why I’m in the shower and he’s there and the kids are gone…I say babe and he knows exactly.”

The married couple share Phoenix, 3; Brooklyn, 5, and Camden, 7 together. While they love keeping busy with work, Lachey says there’s nothing like watching her family grow. “For us, it’s watching our kids grow and seeing their personalities develop. The gigs come and go but at the end of the day — I mean gosh, after seeing you guys, I might go home and want to make baby No. 4.”

Loves Is Blind took the world by storm after the show premiered in 2020. The show’s concept is to see if people can truly fall in love without having seen each other and only through communication alone. To many of the show’s fans surprise, a few of the couples who got engaged and married, are still together, despite the show having been shot in 2018.