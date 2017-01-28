Valerie Harper and Betty White Remember Co-Star and Friend Mary Tyler Moore

Mary Tyler Moore, Grant Tinker, Allen Ludden and I had some of the best times of my life together. She was special. A photo posted by Betty White (@bettymwhite) on Jan 26, 2017 at 3:18pm PST

Betty White and Valerie Harper are still mourning the loss of their co-star and friend, Mary Tyler Moore.

The actress passed away at the age of 80 on Wednesday from cardiopulmonary arrest at a hospital in Connecticut.

White shared the screen with Moore during an appearance on the Mary Tyler Moore Show and shared a photo on Instagram of her with her then-husband Grant Tinker and White’s ex-husband Allen Ludden.

“Mary Tyler Moore, Grant Tinker, Allen Ludden and I had some of the best times of my life together,” she wrote. “She was special.”

Ludden passed away in 1981 and Tinker passed away back in November.

Harper played Moore’s best friend and neighbor on the show, also sharing a picture of her late friend.

“To the world I’ll miss you ‘Mair,’ ” she wrote. “I will always be your co-pilot. I will always love you, darling Mary Tyler Moore.”

According to Us Weekly, the three last shared the screen together during an episode of Hot in Cleveland that also featured alums Cloris Leachman and Georgia Engel.

To The World I’ll miss you “Mair.”

I will always be your co-pilot. I will always love you, darling Mary Tyler Moore. — Valerie Harper (@ValerieHarper) January 26, 2017

