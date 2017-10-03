Tyra Banks Splits From Longtime Boyfriend

Tyra Banks and her longtime boyfriend Erik Asla have parted ways, PEOPLE reports.

The couple spent most of their relationship out of the public eye. The America’s Next Top Model creator had been dating the Norwegian photographer since 2013. The two share 20-month-old son York Banks Asla.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sources told PEOPLE that Asla has moved out of the family’s Los Angeles home. Despite the split, the former couple will continue to work together professionally and keep a friendly relationship. Asla is set to shoot the opening credits for the upcoming season of ANTM.

Banks and Asla welcomed their son in January 2016 through a gestational surrogate. The 43-year-old America’s Got Talent host had been open about her struggles with infertility and revealed that she previously underwent IVF procedures in an attempt to conceive.

“We are so excited for our new baby boy bundle of joy,” Banks told PEOPLE after welcoming her son. “The journey to now has not been an easy process, as I’ve shared before. But there was a beautiful bright light at the end of the tunnel for me and his father, Erik.”

“As I gaze into the beautiful eyes of my son, I think about all the people who struggle with fertility or carrying a child and continue to pray for them every day,” she continued. “My hopes and dreams are filled with well wishes that they get to feel what my little treasure, York Banks Asla, feels like in my arms.”