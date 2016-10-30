Twitter Is Furious Over Hilary Duff And Boyfriend Jason Walsh’s Halloween Costumes

By PopCulture.com Staff

(Photo: Facebook/@PEOPLE)

Hilary Duff and her boyfriend Jason Walsh probably weren't expecting this much backlash over their Halloween costumes.

The Hollywood couple set out in their historical garb. Walsh dressed as a Native American, complete with a headdress and face paint, and Duff donned a pilgrim costume.

Their choice of costumes comes at a particularly sensitive time given the ongoing Dakota Access Pipeline protests, which threatens the local water supply and destroys sacred Native American sites. Twitter wasn't having it, and fans were quick to post their opinions on the outfits.

Do you think Duff's and Walsh's costumes should constitutes cultural appropriation?

