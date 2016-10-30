Twitter Is Furious Over Hilary Duff And Boyfriend Jason Walsh’s Halloween Costumes

(Photo: Facebook/@PEOPLE)

Hilary Duff and her boyfriend Jason Walsh probably weren't expecting this much backlash over their Halloween costumes.

The Hollywood couple set out in their historical garb. Walsh dressed as a Native American, complete with a headdress and face paint, and Duff donned a pilgrim costume.

Their choice of costumes comes at a particularly sensitive time given the ongoing Dakota Access Pipeline protests, which threatens the local water supply and destroys sacred Native American sites. Twitter wasn't having it, and fans were quick to post their opinions on the outfits.

Do you think Duff's and Walsh's costumes should constitutes cultural appropriation?

This article was originally published on comicbook.com.

1. WTF Hillary Duff? And 2. Who even thinks of that as a couples costume? — misty knight (@crxssida) October 29, 2016

@HilaryDuff I thought you were woke! Disrespectful costume to Native American people. Take a lesson from @chrishemsworth please. — Memarie Tsosie (@memokt) October 29, 2016

I can't believe Hilary Duff looked at her boyfriend and thought "yes this costume is perfect and not offensive." — noahilistic (@NOAHKEEN) October 29, 2016

so grossed out by @HilaryDuff .... the native costume is one thing but as a pilgram illustrating colonialism? bye https://t.co/e2ACoPiyOs — josuè (@joshrodi) October 29, 2016

meanwhile Native Americans, you know who still exist and aren't a costume, are in the midst of fighting for their land & water @HilaryDuff https://t.co/agSpK10iaM — yvette (@mzevee) October 29, 2016