Woman From Tristan Thompson Tryst Leaks Sex Tape Allegedly Showing Encounter

A woman who claims she spent the weekend with Tristan Thompson in New York City posted and quickly deleted a sex tape and number of NSFW text messages allegedly with the Cleveland Cavaliers player.

Thompson, who has been dating Khloé Kardsahian since 2016 and is expecting a baby girl with her any day now, was seen in a video kissing a woman at a Manhattan rooftop bar. When the photos and videos were published, a woman who goes by @ms.stephaniee_ on Instagram implied in her Instagram story that she was the woman pictured with Thompson over the weekend.

In her explicit Instagram story, which a Twitter user nabbed and posted before it was deleted, she posted screenshots of the photos of Thompson and the woman, who media outlets have identified as a New York strip club worker named Lani Blair, and wrote “Let us be happy.”

In a screen cap of a raunchy text message conversation that she implies is with Thompson, he writes “I would pull ya hair and kiss you than rip ya clothes off,” among other NSFW details.

She also shared a sexually explicit video allegedly showing her and Thompson engaging in sexual intercourse. Neither of their faces are visible in the short clip.

The social media post containing the sex tape comes hours after video was published of Thompson kissing a woman Saturday night, then heading back to his Four Seasons hotel with her.

In the clip, which you can watch here, the woman’s red-nailed hand drapes around Thompson’s shoulders, apparently leaning in for a kiss. Other videos from the night show Thompson wearing a similar outfit — a dark jacket over a white hoodie — dancing and enjoying the night with his teammates. The team was in town before their game against the New York Knicks on Monday.

The anonymous woman who filmed the video told the Daily Mail, “I was there and he was on the table right next to us with a group of friends and some girl who he was obviously making out with all night. They were holding each other and it was so obvious. They were there when I got there and they were part of a big group of friends.”

On Sunday, Thompson was seen in a different hoodie-and-jacket combination while the woman from the video was pictured getting into a car alone, carrying an overnight bag.

In surveillance video footage published by TMZ from a hookah lounge near Washington, D.C., Thompson can be seen getting up close and personal with two women in October 2017. The video shows Thompson leaning in for a kiss as he speaks to one of the women, who can be seen grabbing Thompson’s face and sharing a kiss with him.

The other woman then pushes Thompson’s head toward her breasts and gropes his crotch.

Thompson was previously accused of ending his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig while she was pregnant with their son Prince Oliver in 2016.

Craig took to her Instagram story Tuesday night to seemingly comment on the situation, writing she would “never make light of someone else’s misfortune.”

Her post read: “If you respect yourself and you respect others, you would never make light of the misfortune of anyone. Nor would you feel idemnified when it comes at the expense of others. Wishing peace for everyone.”

Kardashian still plans on giving birth in Cleveland, Ohio, as she is too far along in her pregnancy to fly safely.

The news of Thompson’s alleged cheating reportedly broke Kardashian’s heart. Sources close to Kardashian told HollywoodLife the 33-year-old “can’t stop crying.”

“Khloe is devastated and has been brought to tears after seeing the pics of Tristan with another woman,” an insider said. “Her pregnancy is supposed to be the most special time in her life, and instead it has been ruined by Tristan and is becoming the most painful.

“It breaks her heart to see the man she loves with someone else. It hurts and she is feeling super emotional right now especially because she is really pregnant so all of her feelings are more intense. The whole situation is horrible and Khloe doesn’t know what she is going to do right now, she can’t stop crying.”