Travis Scott Deleted Instagram to Prove to Kylie Jenner He Was Loyal

On March 2, Travis Scott deleted his Instagram account, and reports now suggest that the rapper made the move to prove to his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, that he is loyal to her.

Sources told TMZ that Scott deleted his Instagram to “prove his devotion” to Jenner after she found “overly friendly” messages with women that Scott had been conversing with in his direct messages. According to the sources, Jenner took the messages as “evidence” to accuse Scott of cheating on her.

Scott reportedly claims that he did not act on the messages, which he deemed “innocent flirting.”

On Feb. 28, Scott postponed his Astroworld Tour stop in Buffalo, New York due to illness, though reports claimed that he was working on things with Jenner in Los Angeles after the two allegedly got into a fight when the makeup mogul accused her boyfriend of cheating on her.

In a statement to E! News, Scott’s rep said that the rapper “strongly” denies any allegations of cheating and that he and Jenner were not fighting.

“Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. He did not cheat,” his rep echoed to Entertainment Tonight. “He cancelled one show tonight because he is under the weather.”

During Scott’s show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 2, the rapper referred to Jenner as his “wifey” mid-show, seemingly indicating that things are still on between the couple. He also told the crowd to “remember to keep your family first,” according to Us Weekly.

TMZ‘s sources add that Scott is now flying home more even while in the middle of his tour and is doing everything he can to prove his loyalty to Jenner, including “begging for forgiveness.”

Scott and Jenner began dating in April 2017 after connecting at Coachella. After the festival, Jenner hopped on Scott’s tour bus with him, and the pair has been inseparable since. In February 2018, the two welcomed their first child, daughter Stormi, and Scott told Rolling Stone in December that he’s planning on proposing to his girlfriend.

At first, Scott said, “we was just two kids, f—ing around. Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling. Then the second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say.’ And it got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.’ ”

“We’ll get married soon,” he added. “I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”

