Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Celebrate Son’s Birthday After Police Visit

Only a day after police visited their home, actors Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott celebrated their son’s birthday.

In a video shared to Spelling’s Instagram page, the couple can be heard wishing their now-1-year-old son Beau “Happy Birthday.”

Happy 1st Birthday! Did he just say Beau or Birthday? Ha ha… Daddy and I [love] You SO much,” Spelling wrote in a caption in the post.

McDermott also took to the social media site, sharing a video of himself singing a Happy Birthday son to Beau, all in the wake of his Spelling’s reported mental breakdown.

In the clip, Beau can bee seen smiling and laughing as his father and some other unknown voice wish him a very happy first birthday.

“Time flys (sic)!!! This little dude is 1 today!!!! Happy Birthday Beau Dean McDermott!! We love you,” McDermott wrote in a caption on the post.

Baby Beau’s birthday came just one day after police were called to the family’s home on Thursday, following reports that Spelling was suffering a “nervous breakdown.” She reportedly had no weapons in her possession, but was being aggressive enough for it to be concerning.

Corinne Olympios recently spoke out about Tori Spelling’s breakdown, saying that the actress is overwhelmed by motherhood.

The former Bachelor in Paradise cast member revealed that the two women appeared together on a Facebook Live cooking show on Feb. 28, and while in the green room Spelling “sat there quiet for a little bit,” according to TMZ.

She added that the host of the show came in to talk with them and during their conversation Spelling explained that she had a child “about a year ago” and then got pregnant again very soon after.

“Maybe its just really stressful on her, I don’t know, but she seemed…OK,” Olympios added. “Maybe she was just feeling stressed out at home, I’m not sure, but she seemed really for the most part OK.”

The reality TV personality also said that Spelling joked about “sticking around” the set a little longer so that she could have a break from the kids while her husband watched them.

Finally, Olympios said that “someone made a joke” that Spelling should go get a manicure, but that the mother of five said, “No, I really got to get home.”

Spelling and McDermott married in 2006. The couple has five kids: Liam Aaron (born March 13, 2007), Stella Doreen (born June 9, 2008), Hattie Margaret (born October 10, 2011), Finn Daveyt (born August 30, 2012) and Beau Dean (born March 2, 2017).