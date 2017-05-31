Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Hit With $200,000 Default Judgment After Missing Court Appearance

Tori Spelling’s legal financial troubles just took a turn for the worse: https://t.co/X9zcZZiOL3 pic.twitter.com/sU0jMS0bnI — E! News (@enews) May 31, 2017

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are in even more financial trouble after a judge ordered them to pay off a $220,000 default judgment, E! News reports.

Last week, the couple missed a subpoenaed court appearance in their legal battle with City National Bank, who sued them after they allegedly failed to pay off a $400,000 loan from 2010.

Videos by PopCulture.com

MORE: Tori Spelling Gets Sweet Surprise From Dean McDermott and Their Kids for Her Birthday

Documents allege that Spelling and McDermott failed to pay $185,714 plus $2,407 in interest and $681 in late charges on the loan, adding up to a total of $188,803. The bank is also alleging that Spelling overdrew $17,149 in September and the bank is asking her to repay it.

In total, City National Bank was seeking about $205,000 in damages, and the judge’s ruling came after Spelling and McDermott missed the deadline to respond to the bank’s claims in court on May 22.

The judge ordered the couple to pay $202,066.10 to City National Bank, plus $17,730.56, for a total of $219.796.66.

This is just the latest in a series of financial struggles for the couple, who were recently hit with a tax lien from California over unpaid taxes from 2014. Spelling was also sued by American Express last year for failing to pay a $37,981.97 balance, and was sued again by the company in November for failing to pay $87,594.55 on one of her cards.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @enews

Related:

Tori Spelling Talks Baby No. 5, Marriage to Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth Throw Shade at Tiffani Thiessen on ‘RuPaul’

IRS Empties Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s Bank Accounts