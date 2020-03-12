Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Haze Updates He and Rita Wilson’s Health Statuses Amid Coronavirus Diagnosis

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson‘s son, Chet Hanks, who also goes by the name of Chet Haze, is updating fans on his parents’ health after they tested positive for the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Australia. Just after the famous couple revealed their diagnosis on social media Wednesday, Chet opened up about their diagnosis in a video shared to Instagram, assuring fans that “they both are fine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗧 𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗞𝗦 🇯🇲 (@chethanx) on Mar 11, 2020 at 7:16pm PDT

“What’s up everyone?” Chet began the video. “Yeah, it’s true. My parents got coronavirus. Crazy. They’re both down in Australia right now because my dad was shooting a movie down there.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine,” he continued. “They’re not even that sick. They’re not worried about it. They’re not trippin’ but they’re going through the necessary health precautions obviously. But I don’t think it’s anything to be too worried about.”

Chet went on to thank the overwhelming support from fans, who took to social media following the announcement to send Hanks and Wilson well wishes.

“I appreciate everyone’s concern and the well wishes but I think it’s all going to be alright but I appreciate it,” he said. “Everybody stay safe out there. Much love.”

Chet’s brother, Colin Hanks, also took to Instagram to react to the positive diagnosis.

“We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from everyone,” he wrote. “My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances.”

“Despite the fact that I’m in LA and haven’t seen them in over three weeks, we have been in constant contact and am confident that they will make a full recovery,” he added.

Hanks and Wilson tested positive for the virus, which has infected more than 100,000 people worldwide and resulted in more than 4,000 deaths, while the actor was in Australia preparing to begin filming on Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic. Production has since been shut down.

According to Hanks’ announcement, he and his wife “felt a bit tired” and like they “had colds.” They also experienced “body aches,” with Wilson having “chills that came and went.” After being tested for the coronavirus, the results came back positive, and the couple will now “be tested, observed, and isolated.”