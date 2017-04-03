Thomas Rhett Talks ‘Getting Into Daddy Mode’ at ACM Awards

(Photo: Getty / Frazer Harrison)

Thomas Rhett had a huge night Sunday at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas, taking home Song of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year along with performing, but the country star is just getting started when it comes to his family.

Rhett’s wife, Lauren Akins, is currently pregnant with the couple’s first child, and the pair is also gearing up to adopt a baby from Africa. Rhett talked to People about how he’s preparing, sharing that he can’t wait to be a father.

The star told the outlet he’s “getting into daddy mode and looking forward to this crazy transition in life.”

“I’m really just pumped to see what they’re into,” Rhett added of his children. “Two kids, do they want to do music, do they want play guitar or do they want to play soccer? I’m excited to indulge in whatever they’re excited in. I can’t wait to see them on the side of the stage with their little headphones on.”

Rhett also discussed fatherhood in the press room after his win, saying, “My next milestone is to be the best dad that I humanly can. Anyone that has kids that’s toured with them, whether it’s Dierks or Luke — I talked to Hillary Scott today from Lady A — and I’m just trying to get as much advice as possible on how to be a dad but also play 200 shows a year. I’m really nervous about being a dad but I also can’t wait to indulge in my children’s lives and see what they’re interested in. That’s my next goal, is to figure out how to be a dad.”

