Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Akins Debut Baby Bump at iHeartRadio Music Awards

hey heyyyyy @iheartradio awards are here and baby bump is OUT 🙌🏼😘😘 A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Mar 5, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

Lauren Akins, 27, was glowing as she stepped out Sunday night to support her country singer husband, Thomas Rhett, 26, at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Rhett is nominated for his hit single, “T-Shirt” in the ‘Country Song of the Year’ category.

The expectant mom-to-be shined on the red carpet, showing off her growing belly in a black off-the-shoulder bump-hugging dress, topped with a red lip.

The Tennessee native took to Instagram to share a post with fans and friends with the caption, “hey heyyyyy @iheartradio awards are here and baby bump is OUT.”

MORE: Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Akins Reveal Sex of Upcoming Baby

Rhett and his wife announced last month that they were expecting a daughter and adopting a child from Africa. While the mom-to-be can’t hide the fact that she’s pregnant anymore, she was able to for the Grammys in February — but it wasn’t easy.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Akins said it was almost “impossible not to mention it during interviews on the carpet.”

“Tosay that we’re excited to finally be able to talk about it is an understatement,” she said.

Rhett also took to Instagram to share a photo of his wife with the caption, “SMOKE SHOW!”

The couple’s daughter is due in early August.

SMOKE SHOW😍🤘🏻#iheartawards A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Mar 5, 2017 at 4:29pm PST

