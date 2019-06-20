‘The Voice’ Alum Meghan Linsey Engaged to Tyler Cain

The Voice‘s Meghan Linsey is officially engaged to her boyfriend of seven years and musical partner Tyler Cain.

Cain popped the question while the duo was shooting the music video for their new song “Nowhere With You” in Alaska, Linsey told PEOPLE Wednesday.

“We drove out to Homer, which is one of our favorite places and headed down to the beach at Land’s End,” she recounted. “I thought we were just walking down to check out the location, but when we walked up, the videographer [Noah Douglass] was already flying the drone around us. I assumed he was just testing everything out, but it did seem a little strange. That’s when Tyler got down on one knee, and that’s when I knew. I’m not easy to surprise, but he got me!”

The grand gesture during their video shoot fell right in line with what Linsey wanted, she confessed.

“If you know us, [it’s] such an ‘us’ thing for us to do,” she told the outlet. “‘Nowhere With You’ is a love song about being happy with the person you love, no matter where you are. We wanted to shoot it in a beautiful place, and Homer is breathtaking. The whole day was just perfect, and I’m so glad we captured it all on film.”

Cain added of his decision to make such a grand gesture, “Meghan and I have toured all over the world together, and Homer is such a beautiful place for us. We made some amazing memories here together a few years ago, so I thought it’d be the perfect place to propose. I knew that after seven years of dating, it had to be EPIC!”

The two first met in a Nashville recording studio, and Linsey recalled knowing she wanted to marry Cain very early on.

“I’m seriously a better version of myself with him, and it’s not in a ‘you complete me’ kind of way,” she said. “We’re both very independent, and we let each other have space to do our own thing, but it’s a good balance because we honestly love to be together. We also laugh a lot! Laughter is so important. I honestly don’t think I knew what a healthy relationship was until I met Tyler.”

“I think we knew we’d get married eventually,” she continued. “I mean, we live together, work together and have dogs together. The whole marriage thing has just never felt like a huge pressure for us. We’re really happy, and that has been our focus.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

