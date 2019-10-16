‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Dishes on Battling Gwen Stefani

Just because they’re dating doesn’t mean Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are going to go easy on each other on The Voice when it comes to choosing the best singers for their respective teams, with the couple already having battled it out during the blind auditions this season.

“At the end of the day… it’s no different than if Gwen and I were playing cards,” Shelton told Entertainment Tonight. “She wants to win and I want to win, and that’s what they pay us to do on this show, is to try to win.”

Shelton previously told ET that he’s more competitive than Stefani in “any kind of game.”

“You know, she wants to win and I want to win and that’s what they pay us to do on this show is to try to win the show,” he said. “It’s harder for [Gwen]. She’s not, she’s not competitive. She’ll be the first to tell you right up until it gets competitive and then all of a sudden she is.”

Despite any competitiveness, Shelton admitted that he prefers working with Stefani over former coach Adam Levine, who left the show this season after being a member of the coaching lineup since The Voice‘s premiere in 2011.

“I’ll take this way over whatever I had with Adam,” he said. “I want him to know that he can still kiss my a— wherever he is right now.”

Shelton recently joked about dating a co-worker in a video he shared on social media.

“Being in a relationship with a co-worker? I do know something about that,” the Oklahoma native says in the clip. “For me, it’s trying to be good at my job but at the same time trying to act like I don’t really care and I’m really rooting for her and ‘Oh my God, you’re team’s so good,’ meanwhile I know there’s no chance she has to win this thing.”

Shelton and Stefani even jokingly broke up on Tuesday’s episode of the NBC competition show after one of the Battle rounds. Coach John Legend chose Katie Kadan to remain on his team, Shelton used his one steal on Destiny Rayne, only to have Stefani hit her buzzer for the steal as well.

“I don’t want to fight with my girlfriend, but I’m willing to for you,” Shelton told Rayne. “I was willing to use my only steal I have on you.”

“I have won this show more seasons than Gwen has been a coach,” he added before Stefani pointed out, “He has the most seasons on this show, but I have the longest career.”

Ultimately, Rayne joined Stefani’s team, prompting Shelton to yell, “You broke up America’s couple! The tabloids are coming.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017