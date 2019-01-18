‘The Orville’ Stars Adrianne Palicki and Scott Grimes Announce Engagement

The Orville co-stars Adrianne Palicki and Scott Grimes announced their engagement on Twitter Thursday.

“So happy to spend my life with you [Scott Grimes],” Palicki, 35, tweeted alongside the hashtags, “I do” and “I love you.” She included a black-and-white photo of the couple smiling, with a look at her engagement ring.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Palicki plays USS Orville First Officer Kelly Grayson on The Orville, with Grimes starring as Lt. Gordon Malloy. The science fiction comedy was created by Seth MacFarlane, who stars as Captain Ed Mercer, Kelly’s ex-husband. The series is now in its second season.

Grimes was previously married to Dawn Bailey and Megan Moore, and has two children from his marriage to Bailey. The actor, 47, previously starred on Party of Five, ER and Band of Brothers. He is close friends with MacFarlane, having voiced characters on American Dad! and Family Guy.

Palicki rose to fame as Tyra Collette on Friday Night Lights and later played Barbara “Bobbi” Morse on ABC’s Marvel series Agents of SHIELD.

In a recent interview with TVLine, Palicki said she would love to come back to SHIELD if she was asked to. In 2016, she was going to star in a series called Most Wanted with SHIELD‘s Nick Blood as Lance Hunter. However, ABC ultimately passed on the project.

“Listen, if they ask me to come back, I would absolutely come back,” Palicki said. “I was like, “Nick [Blood] came back [for a Season 5 episode] — what the hell, guys?”

As for The Orville, Palicki said the show has “stepped up our game a bit” in Season 2.

“I think that every episode kind of feels like a miniature movie,” Palicki said. “There’s going to be more delving into relationships with different characters on the ship and that is going to evolve some characters. It’s not just going to be about a ship going on these adventures; you’re going to finally get to see underneath.”

Palicki also teased a major storyline coming soon centering on her character.

“There’s going to be a huge storyline with her, kind of a two-parter, at the end of the season,” she told TVLine. “It was one of the hardest acting experiences of my life but really fun, and hopefully people love it as much as they loved that episode last year. And no, I can’t tell you about it.”

The Orville airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

Photo credit: Fox