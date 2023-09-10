'The Incredible Hulk' Star Lou Ferrigno's Wife Facing Severe Alzheimer's Battle

The former bodybuilder and TV icon is looking to make sure the hard times won't be harder.

Lou Ferrigno is facing a tough period that not even The Incredible Hulk would have an easy time handling. According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Ferrigno's wife, Carla Ferrigno, is suffering from dementia sparked by advanced Alzheimer's Disease.

According to the docs, the former actor and bodybuilder is asking the court to name him the sole trustee of his family's trust. Carla has reached a point where she is unable to make decisions or take part in the family finances.

"Even the Hulk must cope with the challenges of life in caring for a spouse with advanced dementia. Carla's dementia has significantly progressed," a representative for Ferrigno told the outlet. "She has severe memory impairment and psychosis, and is no longer the same person who Lou knew for decades."

Ferrigno is taking on the care of his wife in her condition, providing 24-hour care, and hoping to have control of the finances to make this easier. "Lou remains devoted to caring for Carla who needs twenty-four-hour care," the court filing reads. "While Carla is a named co-trustee of the Trust, she is unable to act under the terms of the Trust if a physician declares her incapacitated in writing."

Following the direction of physicians and his legal team, Ferrigno says the court filing is "necessary to confirm the Trust's directive that Mr. Ferrigno is the sole Trustee to administer the Trust to ensure the welfare of his wife."

Carla Ferrigno is one of the many who accused Bill Cosby of sexual misconduct, grabbing headlines back in 2014. The former Playboy Bunny and manager for her husband claimed that Cosby tried to "force himself" on her at his home. "I am so upset. I'm literally shaking in my body from all of this," she said at the time, describing a dinner party with her date and wife, watching movies and chatting. Then Ferrigno found herself alone with Cosby, she claims.

"He grabbed me, pulled me to him, and kissed me on the mouth like really, really rough," Ferrigno noted. "I was a tough girl. I just took my hands and pushed him away and said, 'What are you doing?' and I said 'Hey, well, I've never been kissed by a black man before.'" This reportedly made the sitcom star angry.

"'Oh yeah? You wouldn't have said that if it weren't different,' And he came at me again and I just pushed and jumped and ran and I got out of his way and ran out of the hall and this guy was coming out of one of the rooms and I said I want to go home," she added. "I never said anything to anybody in all these years."

Now she's facing the disappearance of all those memories, though thankfully with someone by her side. It is not easy for anybody involved, but hopefully, the court helps to grease the red tape a bit.