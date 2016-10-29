The Best Reactions to the News That Taylor Swift and Drake Might Be Dating

(Photo: Getty / Mike Coppola)

Taylor Swift and Drake might be dating, and the Internet is freaking out.

Swift attended the rapper’s birthday party in Los Angeles Sunday, and while there, Page Six reports that the pair were “intimately flirting, talking closely and laughing. The only person [Drake] spent more time with other than his mom was Taylor.”

That is literally all there is to go on with this rumor, but that didn’t stop the tweets from coming.

Some people supported the potential union (if only for the music.)

Drake and Taylor Swift: a match made in Apple Music heaven — Sam G. (@sgamuel) October 28, 2016

If Drake and Taylor Swift r dating, then Drake will eventually cheat & Taylor Swift’s version of Lemonade will be titled Pumpkin Spice Latte — Brandan Tate (@MarlonBrandan) October 28, 2016

Can’t wait for Drake and Taylor Swift to break up and write albums dragging each other — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 28, 2016

Most were against it.

Rumor: Things are heating up between Drake and Taylor Swift. Me: pic.twitter.com/QPM9WPL84c — BLKQ (@Slim__Iz) October 28, 2016

*reads Drake and Taylor Swift dating rumors* *logs off* pic.twitter.com/Bb2lzoHjQd — Mamoudou S Pumpkins (@MamoudouNDiaye) October 28, 2016

“Drake and Taylor Swift are dating” pic.twitter.com/e5fjHtxfMr — Spooky Abbie (@AbbieIsARose) October 28, 2016

And others just want 2016 to be over with already.

So Drake and Taylor Swift are rumored to be dating. Haven’t we all been through enough this year? — Corbin Reiff (@CorbinReiff) October 28, 2016

If Drake and Taylor Swift are dating, I’m throwing 2016 away. — kwamszy (@Barikwame) October 28, 2016