Celebrity Couples

The Best Reactions to the News That Taylor Swift and Drake Might Be Dating

Taylor Swift and Drake might be dating, and the Internet is freaking out.Swift attended the […]

By

taylorswift1-2881
(Photo: Getty / Mike Coppola)

Taylor Swift and Drake might be dating, and the Internet is freaking out.

Swift attended the rapper’s birthday party in Los Angeles Sunday, and while there, Page Six reports that the pair were “intimately flirting, talking closely and laughing. The only person [Drake] spent more time with other than his mom was Taylor.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

That is literally all there is to go on with this rumor, but that didn’t stop the tweets from coming.

Some people supported the potential union (if only for the music.)

Most were against it.

And others just want 2016 to be over with already.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts