Tom Brady Joined by Gisele Bundchen and Kids During Super Bowl Practice

It was a family affair for New England Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady, who was joined by his wife, Gisele Bundchen, children and friends at football practice ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

Family and Football ❤️ #gopats A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 3, 2018 at 10:36am PST

Brady posted an image of his family, including two sons and daughter on Saturday afternoon to his official Instagram, with the caption, “Family and football,” followed by a heart emoji and the hashtag, “go Pats.”

According to ESPN, the 40-year-old quarterback shattered NFL records for the 2017 season, playing some of the best football in his 18-year career. Not only did he dominate the age bracket, but he became the oldest player to win the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award on Saturday.

While he will try to win his sixth Super Bowl title on Sunday, Brady was also the league’s MVP in 2007 and 2010. The last NFL player receiving the MVP acclaim to win the Super Bowl was Kurt Warner in 1999.

Brady’s wife, Bundchen also took to Instagram to share an image of herself, perfectly cozied up to her husband decked out in his Patriots uniform, while she sported a red knit sweater, jeans and tan boots.

The 37-year-old captioned the image quite simply with a heart emoji.

❤️ A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Feb 3, 2018 at 11:27am PST

This year’s Super Bowl will see Brady’s Patriots go up against the Philadelphia Eagles, while Pink sings the National Anthem and Justin Timberlake kicks off the Pepsi halftime show.

Super Bowl LLI airs Sunday, Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m. ET, and is followed by the mega anticipated episode of This Is Us.