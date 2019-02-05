Super Bowl 2019: Camille Kostek Plants a Kiss on Boyfriend Rob Gronkowski After New England Patriots’ Win

The New England Patriots scored the victory during Super Bowl LIII on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams, with the win earning Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski a congratulatory kiss from his girlfriend, model Camille Kostek.

Kostek shared the moment on Instagram, posting a photo of herself and Gronkowski on the field after the Patriots’ win, with the athlete wearing a hat and t-shirt that proclaimed him a Super Bowl Champion as he shared a kiss with Kostek.

“Tastes like a champion,” the model’s caption read.

She also shared a video of herself celebrating during the game, writing, “Pats nation right now. Thanks for capturing my proud gf moment @mrsmayo51.”

Kostek and Gronkowski have been dating since 2015, when the 26-year-old quit her job as a Patriots cheerleader and met Gronkowski soon after.

“We first got in touch once I resigned from the team,” she told Fox News. “I always knew who he was before I was even a cheerleader. I knew who he was on the roster. I just never paid any mind. Once I resigned is when we finally met.”

Over the years, the couple steadily began appearing on each other’s Instagram accounts more often, and made their red carpet debut at the 2018 Kids’ Choice Sports Awards after splitting and getting back together in 2017.

“I am such a private person,” she said. “It was hard at first when people would send articles with my name on it. It’s an overwhelming feeling to read something that you have no control over.

“But like most things, you get strong when you have to deal with situations like that,” Kostek continued. “It’s gotten a little easier. And usually, the people that are close to you know the truth. So it’s one of those things where you just have to let people think what they wanted to think.”

In 2018, Kostek was named the co-winner of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue‘s Instagram model search, and this year, she was selected as one of the magazine’s rookie models.

“I was a dancer, so I always loved watching girls perform and dance and just always looked up to them and their bodies,” she told the publication. “I remembered loving looking at JLo because she had a set of hips. And I think that’s what so cool about this day in age is that you do have that reach. Being an older sister and having been a young woman, it’s super cool for these women to reach out and share their insecurities or something that they want advice on and kind of being able to be their inspiration. That’s like the most fulfilling thing to ever hear.”

