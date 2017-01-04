Sophie Turner Shares Photo of Rumored Boyfriend Joe Jonas on Instagram

Miami Daze A photo posted by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Jan 1, 2017 at 2:43pm PST

It’s Instagram official for the two lovebirds Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas.

The Game of Thrones actress shared on social media of her new boyfriend smoking a cigar while on a boat in Miami, Florida.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two sparked dating rumors back in November when they were spotted leaving a Kings of Leon show at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Afterwards a source dished to PEOPLE, that the pair was “dating exclusively.”

Jonas, who recently played at the halftime show at the Orange Bowl, had his brother Nick Jonas and new girl singing along to “Cake By the Ocean” over the weekend.

Turner has been known to stick by her man’s side as she also was seen at his New York City Rockin’ Eve performance.

#NEW Sophie celebrating the New Year with Joe Jonas in New York! ✨ A video posted by Sophie Turner (@sophietrnr) on Dec 31, 2016 at 10:10pm PST

We wish you nothing but happiness in 2017 Joe and Sophie!

Related:

‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Has ‘Panic Attack’ Over Ending of Show

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Spark Dating Rumors at MTV EMAs Event

WATCH: Disney Stars Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas Reunite for EPIC Throwback Performance