Sophie Turner Shares Photo of Rumored Boyfriend Joe Jonas on Instagram

It’s Instagram official for the two lovebirds Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas.
The Game of Thrones actress shared on social media of her new boyfriend smoking a cigar while on a boat in Miami, Florida.
The two sparked dating rumors back in November when they were spotted leaving a Kings of Leon show at the MTV Europe Music Awards.
Afterwards a source dished to PEOPLE, that the pair was “dating exclusively.”
Jonas, who recently played at the halftime show at the Orange Bowl, had his brother Nick Jonas and new girl singing along to “Cake By the Ocean” over the weekend.
Turner has been known to stick by her man’s side as she also was seen at his New York City Rockin’ Eve performance.
We wish you nothing but happiness in 2017 Joe and Sophie!
