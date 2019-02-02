‘SNL’ Comic Pete Davidson Spotted Holding Hands With Kate Beckinsale

Rumors continue to swirl about Kate Beckinsale and SNL‘s Pete Davidson after they were seen holding hands in Los Angeles this weekend.

Beckinsale and Davidson spent even more time together on Friday night, as the Underworld star attended two of Davidson’s stand-up comedy shows in one night. The 25-year-old Saturday Night Live cast member had this week off, so he flew to the west coast for some stage time. Fans and reporters were surprised, however, to see him back with Beckinsale again.

The rumored couple was photographed together throughout the night. As he left the venue — the Largo at the Coronet — Davidson held Beckinsale’s hand, leading her straight into a black SUV. The 45-year-old actress held her other hand over her face, shielding herself from both the cameras and the rain. Other pictures published by The Daily Mail showed the two holding hands from different angles.

Pete Davidson Kate Beckinsale Holding Hands After His Comedy Set in L.A. //t.co/PZtYZsQtWE — TMZ (@TMZ) February 2, 2019



Davidson and Beckinsale first sparked rumors last month at Netflix’s Golden Globes after party. At the time, Davidson was fresh off of his apparently suicidal social media outburst, and many thought he was still mourning the end of his engagement to Ariana Grande. However, he was spotted on the patio at the party, talking for a long time with Beckinsale.

A source told Page Six at the time that Davidson and Beckinsale “were flirting all night and sipping Moët champagne.” They even reportedly left together, though other reports dispute that fact.

While many witnesses claimed that the two were flirting with each other, the story was met with a lot of skepticism, presumably because of the 20-year age difference between the two performers. Still, seeing them together at another event has raised more eyebrows, and some fans are beginning to question the couple’s status.

After the Golden Globes, Beckinsale did respond to one question about Davidson on Instagram. A fan commented on her next post — a picture of her mother — writing: “Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson.”

“No, that’s my mother. Easy mistake,” Beckinsale quipped back.

On another post, a fan mocked Davidson, writing: “Is the boy next to you your son or why do you hang [around] with him?”

“He is my son yes,” Beckinsale wrote. “I kept him in the cellar for 29 years, but now I feel I should take him out on jaunts.”

Beyond that, neither star has had much to say about their recent public sightings. Davidson will be back on Saturday Night Live next weekend at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.