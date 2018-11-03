‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson Reportedly ‘Embarrassed’ Over Ariana Grande Breakup

Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson is embarrassed following his break-up with Ariana Grande, according to a new report by Entertainment Tonight.

Davidson and Grande had one of the most highly publicized romances of the year. They got engaged less than a month after they began dating, and Grande even titled a song “pete davidson” on her new album this summer. Now, sources say that Davidson is trying to move on with his life after their split, but he is having a hard time taking it in stride.

“His friends think he is embarrassed by the break-up and that he has to overcompensate by making jokes about their relationship, because, days before they split, he was saying they would never break up,” an insider said.

Another source contradicted this statement, claiming that the constant stream of jokes is not out of character for Davidson. As a comedian, they claim that this is simply his way of working through his feelings.

“He’s obviously hurt it didn’t work out but is doing his best to move on,” they said. “Anyone would be hurt after an engagement was broken off. Pete joked about him and Ariana [when they were together]. So joking about breaking up and their relationship is not new.”

Davidson did make some eerily prescient about the break up, including some on Saturday Night Live itself. In a segment on on Weekend Update back in September, he imagined what it would be like if they broke up, and years later he heard “pete davidson” on the radio.

“You know, I don’t get royalties for that ‘pete davidson’ song?” he said. “Like, if we break up — but we won’t. We will. But we won’t — but like in 10 years, if that ever happened, there will be a song called ‘pete davidson’ playing in speakers at like Kmart… and I’ll be working there.”

Now that they’ve broken up, it looks like the jokes will only get more overt. A sneak peek at this week’s episode featured Davidson making a joke proposal to musical guest Maggie Rogers.

“Hey, Maggie. I’m Pete… You want to get married?” Davidson asked in the video. When she said no, he muttered “Oh for three.”

Grande responded in some outraged tweets, which she deleted shortly afterward.

“For somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh,” she wrote. “Thank u, next.”

Davidson will likely make even more jokes when Saturday Night Live returns from a two-week hiatus at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.