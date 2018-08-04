‘SNL’ Star Kenan Thompson Welcomes Second Child With Wife

Saturday Night Live favorite Kenan Thompson just became a father for the second time.

TMZ reports the 40-year-old actor‘s wife, model Christina Evangeline, gave birth to a baby girl on Tuesday night somewhere in Florida. They named the new addition Gianna Michelle.

Gianna weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces at the time of her birth.

The newborn is the couple’s second child together following Georgia Marie, who was born in June 2014. The two apparently are “are already inseparable and obsessed with each other” according the TMZ report.

News of the pregnancy first broke on July 28. Evangeline keeps most aspects of her relationship with the All That alum under wraps. However, the finally shared the news of the baby’s pending arrival on Instagram just days before her due date.

In the Boomerang video clip, the model is seen showing off her baby bump in a black dress while posing in an elaborate mirror.

In the caption, Evangeline revealed the baby would be due in just five days, Aug. 2.

“I’m usually private when it comes to these personal things, but we have less than 5 days until this little girl is due, and I am just TEW excited,” Evangeline wrote.

Neither Evangeline nor Thompson have addressed Gianna’s birth on social media or another public avenue.

Thompson also kept the pregnancy news under wraps throughout his 15th season on SNL. One of his only mentions of fatherhood in the past year was a May interview with PEOPLE.

However, the prospects of a new baby was not brought up. Instead, Thompson was all about 4-year-old Georgia, who claims is the true comedian in the family.

“She makes us laugh, really,” Thompson said. “She’s the funny one. I try to make them laugh but I think they’ve heard enough from me, just from watching the show.”

He added, “Kids are hilarious. They say the darnedest things, but that’s just because they don’t really know what they’re saying, and that just makes much more funniness happen.”

Thompson is poised to return to SNL for season 44, his 16th on the sketch comedy series. He is currently the longest serving member of the cast in the NBC series’ history.

Photo Credit: NBC / Dana Edelson