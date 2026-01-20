Shannen Doherty’s Ex-Husband Challenges Divorce Settlement Less Than 2 Years After Her Death

Shannen Doherty’s ex-husband has a problem with their divorce settlement. Doherty filed for divorce in 2023 after 11 years of marriage from Kurt Iswarienko, and their divorce was settled just one day before her July 2024 death.

The Charmed star battled cancer on and off for years. She was 53 years old at the time of her passing.

PEOPLE reports Iswarienko’s attorney filed legal documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Jan. 14, nearly two months after her estate said he has failed to fulfill several “monetary obligations” and provisions of the terms of their settlement. He says the divorce settlement was brought in the wrong court, which he argues now has no jurisdiction. He also argues the settlement should have been thrown out after her death.

As for what the settlement alleges he owes, he was reportedly supposed to sell Doherty’s $1.5 million Texas home and “equally divide the net proceeds with [her] estate.”

Iswarienko, a photographer, was to also supposed to buy Doherty’s share of a Mooney M-20 airplane for $100,000 and pay that sum to her estate within five business days of the sale. He reportedly has withheld said funds and also hasn’t returned personal items or property belonging to the actress.

Their split was not an easy one, especially as the actress dealt with ongoing health struggles. She claimed in a 2023 interview that he’d been unfaithful before she underwent surgery for a brain tumor.

“I went in after I found out that my marriage was essentially over, that my husband had been carrying on an affair for two years,” she said on her podcast as well. “At the end of the day, I just felt so incredibly unloved by someone I was with for 14 years, by someone I loved with all my heart.”