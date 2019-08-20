See Lauren Hashian’s Gorgeous Wedding Dress After Marrying Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in New Photos

Lauren Hashian looked every bit the beautiful bride as she and longtime boyfriend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson tied the knot in a stunning Hawaiian ceremony Sunday. The couple revealed Monday that after 12 years together, they had made things official, with Johnson sharing wedding photos on Instagram that had fans everywhere swooning.

In the photos, the Hobbs & Shaw actor looks dapper white pants and matching button-up, which he paired with a traditional Hawaiian lei. Hashian, meanwhile, wore a more traditional A-line gown with a subtle floral pattern, which flared out into an elegant train.

The couple first met in 2006 while Johnson was filming The Game Plan, with their relationship turning romantic in 2007 following Johnson’s split from ex-wife Dany Garcia, with whom he shares 18-year-old daughter Simone. In December 2015, Johnson and Hashian welcomed their first daughter, Jasmine, and in April 2018, the two added baby Tiana to their family.

In April 2018, Johnson told Entertainment Tonight that he and his then-girlfriend had wanted to get married that year, but the pregnancy postponed their plans. “Mama [doesn’t want] to take pictures being pregnant in a wedding dress,” he said at the time.

Johnson has long called Hashian the love of his life, telling ET in 2015, “I’ve got a lot of things happening in my life, and I’ve been so lucky and fortunate to be blessed with a lot of things. The relationship part to me is my most prized thing. The people in my life. I’ve learned the power that we have to make other people happy and content in a relationship. And I have the love of my life, Lauren… I wake up every day so grateful and so thankful that I have someone like that, someone that you can walk through this world with.”

